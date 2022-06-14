Fred Guttenberg endorses Nikki Fried for Governor

Prominent gun safety advocate Fred Guttenberg has endorsed Democrat Nikki Fried for Governor.

Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, died in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, has since become a national voice on gun policy nationwide. He hails from Fried’s home county of Broward.

“Nikki Fried has always been a friend and an ally to those of us working to change gun laws,” Guttenberg said. “She understands that fighting for commonsense gun safety measures isn’t just a political position, it is a fundamental necessity for our democracy to continue to function. We can’t rely on the politics of the past anymore. If we want to see progress in the fight to make our churches, offices, parks, and schools a safer place to be, then we need to try something new. I’m proud to stand with Nikki today.”

It’s not the first time Guttenberg has worked closely with Fried. He was part of her transition team when she won election as Florida Agriculture Commissioner in 2018. Fried’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services handles gun permitting in the state.

Fried welcomed the activist’s support.

“This endorsement means the world to me, not just because Fred Guttenberg is a leader in the fight for gun safety, but because Fred has taught us all how to harness grief — a grief of the worst kind — and turn it into action,” Fried said.

“He is more than just a leader on this issue, he’s an inspiration. There will be no closed doors to Fred Guttenberg in a Fried administration. I am grateful to my friend Fred for his faith and his trust in me. When I am Governor, we will honor his work, and Jaime’s life, by passing commonsense gun legislation in Florida.”

Guttenberg’s brother, Michael, died in 2017, months before the Parkland shooting, from pancreatic cancer tied to his service as a first responder during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Since his daughter’s murder, Guttenberg has advocated in Tallahassee and Washington on school safety and on gun regulation. He is a senior advisor for Brady PAC.

Fried faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in a Democratic Primary for Governor. The winner of the Aug. 23 Primary will face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.