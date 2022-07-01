Boom! Find the closest Florida fireworks display to you this weekend

It’s been 246 years this weekend since 56 Founding Fathers birthed a nation. However one feels about the direction of politics since, the celebration of an independent America offers all the chance to party and blow stuff up.

Where, then, can one see the rockets’ red glare in the Sunshine State this year?

July 2

Callahan

An event kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Northeast Florida Fairgrounds. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Clay County

The One Nation celebration is scheduled at Keystone Heights, with armband events taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled to go off at Keystone Beach at 9:30 p.m.

Lake Butler

The Rotary Club Independence Day Celebration includes a bass fishing tournament beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a car show and by fireworks at dusk.

Longwood

Rock, Freedom & Fireworks will include music and a full bar all day at Reiter Park, with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Macclenny

The 2022 Independence Day Celebration opens at 5 p.m. at Memorial Park. Music and fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Oviedo

The city this year hosts the Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at Oviedo Mall from 5 to 9 p.m. Events run all day with the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Williston

The Fourth of July Independence Day Celebration includes a parade at 5 p.m., followed by activities at Horseman’s Park at 7 p.m. Fireworks will go off at sundown.

Winter Haven

The Rockin’ Freedom Fest runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Park, which will close with a city fireworks display.

July 3

Altamonte Springs

The free Red, Hot & Boom event begins at 4 p.m. and runs to 11 p.m. at Cranes Roost Park and will include a late night fireworks display.

Coconut Creek

The Seminole Casino will host an Independence Day Celebration along the building’s eastern exterior from 8 to 11 p.m.

Flagler County

The Flagler Executive Airports opens its gates at 4 p.m. for the Fireworks Over the Runways event. Fireworks are at 9 p.m.

Lakeland

The Red White & Kaboom event kicks off at 6 p.m. at Lake Mirror in Downtown Lakeland. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

University of Florida

Live music will play at the UF Bandshell at Flavet Field from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m.

Weston

The city’s Hometown Fireworks Celebration includes live music and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Weston Regional Park.

July 4

Auburndale

The city will launch fireworks over Lake Ariana beginning at 9 p.m.

Alachua

The “Largest Small Town Fireworks Display in America” will be held at Legacy Park. Music begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Archer

Red White and Boom Celebration festivities, including a watermelon-eating contest, begin at 2 p.m. on Archer Road. DJ REM Juice and Vibe RW will perform until a sunset fireworks show.

Bartow

A Fourth of July Celebration runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mosaic Park. The event includes music and vendors, with rockets launched at 9:30 p.m.

Cape Coral

Red White & Boom, Southwest Florida’s largest Independence Day event, takes place at the base of the Cape Coral Parkway, which closes to traffic at 3 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Clearwater

Clearwater Celebrates America returns this year at BayCare Ballpark, kicking off at 6 p.m. and culminating in a fireworks show with a soundtrack at 9:15 p.m.

Coral Springs

The city hosts its Fourth of July Celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mullins Park.

Crestview

The City of Crestview 4th of July Celebration & Party in the Park kicks off at Twin Hills Parks at 3 p.m. with music, food vendors, games and an open splash pad. Fireworks launch at 9 p.m.

Crystal River

The city will host a celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. at Kings Bay Park, closing with fireworks.

Davenport

A celebration begins at Lewis Mathews Sports Complex at 3 p.m., with a fireworks display planned from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Fernandina Beach

A 4th of July Hometown Celebration begins at 4 p.m. at Fernandina Beach Harbor, and closes with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale

The 4th of July Spectacular includes live concerts at Las Olas Oceanside Park, the Fort Lauderdale Beach Stage and the beach near Las Olas Boulevard. A performance by the B-52s precedes the fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.

Fort Meade

A display is planned at Patterson Park from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fort Myers

This year’s Freedom Fest takes place in the River District from 6 to 10 p.m.

Frostproof

The Independence Day Celebration — Lights on the Lake runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lake Clinch.

Greenacres

The Ignite the Night Independence Day event runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park.

Haines City

Thunder on the Ridge runs from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Lake Eva Park, with the federal set to close with a fireworks display.

Hallandale Beach

Gulfstream Park hosts Freedom Fest from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Hollywood

The Star-Spangled Spectacular 4th of July Celebration features live entertainment at the Hollywood Beach Theatre starting at 5 p.m. and wraps with offshore fireworks at 9 p.m.

Jacksonville

The city’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration includes fireworks at multiple locations: Riverfront Plaza, FSCJ North Campus, The Avenues mall, Trinity Baptist Church and Ed Austin Regional Park. All begin at 9:45 p.m.

Lake Wales

The city will host Fourth of July Festivities from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Lake Wailes Park, with fireworks set at 9 p.m.

Margate

The city-run 4th of July Extravaganza includes a pool party and family entertainment at the Calypso Cove Aquatic Facility starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks follow at 9 p.m.

Micanopy

The Independence Day Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with a parade. Roberts Sports Complex opens its doors at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks planned at dusk.

Orange Park

The American Pride 4th of July begins at Moosehaven at 6 p.m. and culminates with fireworks at dusk over St. Johns River.

Orlando

Fireworks at the Fountain will bring live music to Lake Eola Park beginning at 4 p.m. The event wraps with a fireworks finale at 9:15.

Palmetto

A Fourth of July Festival will be held at Sutton Park from 5 to 9 p.m., with a fireworks show closing the evening.

Plant City

The Fourth of July Celebration for the city runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Plant City Stadium. The event will close with a fireworks display.

Plantation

The Stars & Stripes Independence Day Celebration begins with a 9 a.m. parade that ends at City Hall, followed by a 7 p.m. concert at Central Park and fireworks to close out the day.

St. Augustine

The All-Star Orchestra will perform at Plaza de la Constitución at 6 p.m. as part of the Fireworks over the Matanzas event. Fireworks launch over the waterfront at 9:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg

The St. Pete Pier will host The Fourth, with drinks and music from 4 to 10 p.m. Fireworks launch at 9 p.m.

Sarasota

The Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular takes place at the Sarasota Bayfront at 9 p.m.

Tallahassee

The Celebrate America event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Tom Brown Park. Bands play from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m., with performances followed by a fireworks display.

Tampa

The city’s Boom by the Bay celebration runs from 3 to 10 p.m. Fireworks can be viewed in Downtown Tampa from Bayshore Boulevard, Armature Works or Sparkman Wharf.

West Palm Beach

The 4th on Flagler event includes a military salute and a 9 p.m. fireworks display. It runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the West Palm Beach waterfront.