Poll shows Lee Co. voters like Ron DeSantis, but still want Donald Trump as 2024 GOP nominee

A poll of Lee County Republican voters shows more want Donald Trump as the 2024 presidential nominee than want Ron DeSantis. But the Florida Governor still holds higher favorability ratings than the former President.

Victory Insights, a polling firm with a presence in Naples, polled likely Republican Primary voters in the conservative county from June 30 through July 1 on their feelings about Trump, DeSantis, and freshman Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican.

“Our primary objective was to get a high-level overview of politically in-tune Republicans in Lee County who have a high likelihood of voting in any future Primaries,” Victory Insights co-owner Matt Hurley told Florida Politics. “We modeled our sampling and weighting around Lee County voters who have voted in any Florida Republican Primary in ‘16, ‘18 or ‘20.”

Results show GOP voters in the region hold all three men in high regard. But DeSantis holds the highest favorability ratings by far. About 73% of respondents gave a “very positive” review of DeSantis, compared to 54% who said the same of Trump. Meanwhile, 13% had a “very negative” opinion of Trump, compared to 9% for DeSantis.

As far as Donalds, 46% said they had a “very positive” opinion and 10% a “very negative” opinion. About 15% were neutral on the Congressman, considerably higher than the 2% with no opinion on DeSantis and 6% with no feeling on Trump.

Donalds won a high-profile Republican Primary in Florida’s 19th Congressional District in 2020 and then won the seat in a landslide General Election victory over Democrat Cindy Banyai. He faces Jim Huff in a GOP Primary this year and the winner again faces Banyai in November.

The poll shows DeSantis both with an edge in net favorability and in favorability intensity.

Yet, when voters were asked who they would rather see as the GOP nominee for President in 2024, Trump held an edge.

About 36% of voters want Trump to be the nominee. By comparison, about 30% want DeSantis in that role.

“This could be due to a number of reasons, one being that Floridians are so enamored with DeSantis as Governor that they wouldn’t want him to leave that post,” reads a polling memo.

Of note, about 34% of voters polled remain neutral on the issue, showing neither individual holds a commanding lead with Florida voters.

The polling memo notes Lee County holds significance in Florida Republican politics. It’s Florida’s eighth-most populous county and the largest reliably Republican one. For example, the county is the most populous of Florida’s 67 counties that Trump carried in 2020, which helped him win the state by 3 percentage points despite losing the seven largest counties.