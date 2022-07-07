July 7, 2022
Marco Rubio sees Gavin Newsom Florida ad as 2024 play

A.G. GancarskiJuly 7, 2022

Rubio, Marco - 3
"He’s just trying to get his name in the mix."

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio suggested Thursday that a new Florida ad from California Gov. Gavin Newsom was a 2022 play with 2024 in mind.

Rubio, who is running for re-election, is a one-time (and perhaps future) candidate for the White House, and that experience seemingly informed comments about a Newsom ad buy on Fox News attacking Florida under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week.

“That ad is probably going to be very impressive to a lot of people on the left. That’s who he’s trying to impress by doing it. He’s not aiming it at people like me,” Rubio said on the Brian Rust radio show, broadcast from Panama City.

Rubio proposed that Newsom is the first of potentially many Democrats looking to make national plays in light of the faltering leadership of incumbent President Joe Biden.

“He’s just trying to get his name in the mix. Now, he’s being mentioned as a guy; he’s being speculated about. It’s a really ironic, unprecedented situation: you have a sitting President eligible to run for re-election, and nobody, not even people in his own party, think he should, but they can’t say that yet,” Rubio said before suggesting: “But I think that’s going to get more pronounced.”

The ad inverts the DeSantis construct of the Free State of Florida.

“Freedom, it’s under attack in your state,” Newsom said. “Your Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom says, backdropped by images of DeSantis and mainstream media headlines blasting DeSantis.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight. Or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love,” Newsom said. “Don’t let them take your freedom.”

See the Newsom spot below.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this post.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

