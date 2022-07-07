Mark Lombardo vows to reform Washington in challenge to Matt Gaetz

Mark Lombardo, a Republican challenging U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, laid out a plan he says will reform Washington.

Lombardo will go head-to-head with Gaetz in the Aug. 23 Primary Election after Republican Bryan Jones dropped out of the race.

He filed to run in June and pledged to spend $1 million of his own money on his campaign.

The Marine Corps veteran and former FedEx executive released what he called “The Lombardo Contract” with Northwest Floridians, laying out five ways to reform the nation’s capital.

His top idea is to cut pay for lawmakers who miss votes, taking aim at Gaetz for missing 200 votes since taking office in 2017.

“You can’t fight for Northwest Florida is you don’t show up for work,” Lombardo said. “Our community needs a leader who will actually show up, pass legislation, and keep promises to constituents. I have a plan to change Washington.”

One of those plans includes enacting a six-year term limit in Congress. Lombardo said that would be the first bill he would introduce if elected.

In 2016 Gaetz signed a pledge vowing to sponsor and support legislation to enact a maximum of three House terms and two Senate terms. In 2017 he proposed a constitutional amendment for term limits but is now running for his fourth term.

Lombardo said he would also introduce legislation to ban members of Congress from serving as lobbyists when they leave office.

“Washington is full of legalized corruption fueled by the revolving door of Members and staff becoming lobbyists — who go on to make millions working for big corporations, trial lawyers, and unions,” Lombardo said. “We must ban Members from becoming lobbyists. Serve our country. When you’re done, return home — as intended by our forefathers.”

Lombardo also vowed to end “red carpet” privileges for members of Congress, noting they have special elevators and don’t have to pay for private parking at airports.

“They are treated like Hollywood stars — not public servants,” he said. “Let’s put an end to the special privileges and remind Members that they work for us — we the people.”

Lombardo added that he would work in Congress to balance the budget.

“Washington’s problems are centered entirely on Congress’ addition to spending YOUR money,” he said. “To solve this problem, we need to require Congress to immediately cut and cap spending, and balance the budget on an annual basis.”

Gaetz campaign manager Dawn McArdle dismissed Lombardo’s ideas, saying, “Mark Lombardo doesn’t even know what his platform is. His campaign is driven by Never Trumper consultants. Northwest Floridians know they have a fighter in Matt Gaetz. That’s our platform.”