July 7, 2022
Bevy of current, former Jax city leaders endorse Aaron Bean for CD 4

Wes WolfeJuly 7, 20223min0

Endorsers include nine current City Council members.

As the Aaron Bean campaign train rolls down the tracks, the next stop on the endorsement line is Jacksonville, where nine current and eight former members of the City Council along with a former Duval County School Board member endorsed his candidacy for Congress.

“What an exciting announcement, adding more endorsements from esteemed leaders in the district,” Bean said in a statement. “The endorsements are rolling in, and I am thrilled to have their support of my campaign for Congress. Our community realizes the need for strong conservative leadership in Washington, to fight back against the liberal policies that have us on a dangerous path, and I am ready to be that fighter for our Northeast region.”

Both Council President Terrance Freeman and Vice President Ron Salem endorsed Bean, as did Council members Aaron Bowman, Matt Carlucci, Randy DeFoor, Rory Diamond, Nick Howland, Sam Newby and Randy White. Joining them are former members Greg Anderson, Doyle Carter, Alberta Hipps, Dick Kravitz, Jim Love, Matt Schellenberg, Ginger Soud and Scott Wilson, along with former School Board member Becki Couch.

Hipps, Soud and Wilson also all served as Council President, while Kravitz won election to the state Legislature.

Once upon a time, there was talk Diamond would enter the race in Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

“Over the last several weeks, I’ve been overwhelmed with support and encouragement both locally and nationally to run for the new Florida 4th,” Diamond said in a tweet thread in April.

Though he felt confident in the effort that was already assembled, Diamond chose to concentrate on his K9s for Warriors organization and his Judge Advocate General commission.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

