Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff in honor of assassinated Shinzo Abe

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags at half-staff Friday in honor of the assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

To the world’s shock and horror, Abe was killed in broad daylight Friday as he gave a speech at a political event in Nara, which is near Kyoto, both former capitals of Japan.

DeSantis lauded Abe’s strong leadership and friendship with the United States. He was the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history, DeSantis noted.

“Abe was a great man who truly understood freedom and democracy,” the Governor’s statement read Friday. “He will be remembered for his remarkable service and commitment to the people of Japan.”

DeSantis, who is often at odds with President Joe Biden, over myriad issues, said he was acting “pursuant to the President’s order.” The release from DeSantis’ office also linked to the President’s proclamation for flags to be lowered on all federal property.

Like DeSantis’ order for all local and state buildings, the flags will be kept lowered sunset on Sunday in honor of Abe.

“He worked with American Presidents of both parties to deepen the alliance between our nations and advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Biden’s proclamation read. “Even in the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in the work of democracy, to which he dedicated his life”

Abe was Prime Minister from 2012 to 2020. He had been a two-time visitor to President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, most memorably in 2017 as North Korea launched test missiles. The former President tweeted from his platform, Truth Social, Friday calling it “Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD!”

“Few people know what a great man and leader Shinzo Abe was, but history will teach them and be kind,” Trump’s statement read. “He was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan.”