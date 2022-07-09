July 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kathy Castor to lead historic unveiling of Mary McLeod Bethune statue in U.S. Capitol

Kelly HayesJuly 9, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Rays’ partners respond to criticism from Stu Sternberg over latest lawsuit

America in CrisisHeadlines

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

2022Headlines

How a crowded GOP field could help Donald Trump in 2024 campaign

Bethune
Bethune will be the first African American to represent any state in the 100-statue collection.

Tampa Congresswoman Kathy Castor is set to lead the unveiling of the Mary McLeod Bethune statue at the U.S. Capitol this upcoming Wednesday.

The ceremony will celebrate the new statue, which portrays Bethune as a representative of the State of Florida in the National Statuary Hall State Collection. Notably, she will be the first African American to represent any state in the 100-statue collection, and one of only a few women to represent a state.

“Floridians and Americans deserve a symbol of unity and progress — one where our dynamic and diverse state can resolve to move forward together in our democratic tradition,” Castor said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the ceremony after her unveiling to welcome Dr. Bethune to her honored place in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol. I am looking forward to celebrating with all of my partners who have worked tirelessly to bring this day to fruition.”

Bethune will take the place of an obscure confederate general who has represented Florida in the state collection since 1922.

“Dr. Bethune’s story and legacy is one that resonates with so many Floridians and Americans, and countless generations of visitors will now learn about her life’s work as an educator, Civil Rights leader and force for good,” Castor said. “This ‘labor of love’ by Florida’s Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund and Master Sculptor Nilda Comas, provides for a symbol of unity, hope and reconciliation for a state and a country that continues to grapple with racial justice and equal rights for all.”

Bethune became one of the most important Black educators, civil and women’s rights leaders and government officials in the 1900s. The daughter of former slaves, Bethune founded Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach, setting educational standards for today’s HBCUs. She also served as an advisor to President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a leader in FDR’s unofficial “black cabinet.”

“I am grateful for all who have worked with me towards this day and this dream and encourage all of our neighbors to tune into the ceremony on Wednesday. In the days ahead, I look forward to welcoming families and schools to Washington to see the statue in person,” Castor continued.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRays' partners respond to criticism from Stu Sternberg over latest lawsuit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories