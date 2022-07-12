July 12, 2022
Florida Watch, Progress Florida launch ‘DeSantis Watch’
Ron DeSantis: Sailing to re-election? Image via AP.

Wes WolfeJuly 12, 20224min0

desantis-flag-ap
'Ron DeSantis cares about one thing and one thing only — himself.'

The Democratic nominee to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to be determined, but that’s not slowing down efforts by others to see DeSantis’ rising star take an unexpected nose-dive in November.

Florida Watch and Progress Florida are teaming up to launch what they’re calling DeSantis Watch, a project of their joint Florida Communications and Research Hub. The effort is pitched as a rapid-response opposition research generator, focusing on “the failures of Governor Ron DeSantis to improve the lives of the people of our state while he remains focused on his future political ambitions,” according to a statement on the project.

DeSantis Watch is supposed to be a kind of full-court press on everything negative about the man dubbed “America’s Governor,” involving not just research, but digital content creation, paid digital advertising, and social media and email campaigns.

“Ron DeSantis cares about one thing and one thing only — himself,” DeSantis Watch Communications Director Anders Croy said in a statement.

“DeSantis Watch is here to hold the Governor accountable for his focus on policies that help him raise money from out-of-state billionaires and corporate donors at the expense of Floridians who are doing everything right but can’t afford the freedom of a roof over their heads or access to quality health care. We refuse to let Ron DeSantis continue using the people of Florida as stepping stones on his climb up the political ladder.”

Whoever comes out of the Democratic Primary is going to need all the help they can get. Conventional wisdom among prognosticators is that this is a Republican wave year, and DeSantis is expected to enter the General Election race with a significant cushion.

If they wanted to get on the Governor’s radar quickly, they apparently did, with DeSantis Communications Director Lindsey Curnutte as one of DeSantis Watch’s first 50 Twitter followers.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

