Christopher Iansiti takes over as FSU Foundation board of trustees Chair

The Florida State University Foundation board of trustees has a new Chair following a successful year of fundraising.

Naples resident and FSU alumnus Christopher E. Iansiti assumed his new role July 1. He succeeds Nancy McKay, who served in the role the previous two years.

Under McKay’s leadership, the board raised more than $93 million in alumni gifts and pledges in the 2022 fiscal year, which was the second-highest in a decade.

“Nancy left big shoes to fill, but the success we have been experiencing year over year is the cumulation of not only her hard work, but the work of every trustee and staff member,” Iansiti said in a statement.

“I want to work closely with the new Foundation president, whom we anticipate welcoming soon, to help align advancement across the university and prepare for the next big fundraising push for Florida State.”

Iansiti’s previous role was as Chair of the board’s trusteeship and engagement committee, pushing for a more diverse group of trustees. He also served as Chair of the development committee.

According to the foundation’s news release, Iansiti “focused on creating a fair and equitable process for board nominations, including emphasizing the need for diversity among trustees.”

2022 was FSU Great Give’s most successful year, raising $1,693,923 from 4,537 donors within 24 hours this past March.

“Last year was a historic one for the FSU Foundation,” said interim vice president for university advancement and interim president of the FSU Foundation Michael Hartline. “I, along with the entire team, look forward to working with Chris to build on that success and continue to enhance the academic vision and priorities of FSU.”

Iansiti earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from FSU, where he also received a master of science degree in instructional systems.

The FSU College of Education named Iansiti Outstanding Alumnus of the Year in 2011. In 2013, he was awarded the Gagne/Briggs Outstanding Alumnus for the Instructional Systems and and Learning Technologies Department.

Iansiti formerly served as a consultant for Accenture and Arthur Andersen before forming his own consulting firm, IANSITI Performance Group Inc., which he recently sold.

He has appeared as a guest contributor on CNN’s “Jobless, Not Hopeless” segment and was also chair of the FSU College of Business Board of Governors.

As Chair of the FSU Foundation Board of Trustees, Iansiti will oversee various task forces as well as committees including audit, development, donor stewardship, finance, investment, and trusteeship and engagement.