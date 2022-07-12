July 12, 2022
Val Demings reports $12.2M raised in second quarter

Scott PowersJuly 12, 2022

Val Demings
Campaign calls the haul 'historic fundraising numbers.'

Democratic Rep. Val Demings’ U.S. Senate campaign raised $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, her best take yet, and what the campaign called a “historic” effort in announcing it.

The haul during the months of April, May and June brings her total raised since she entered the race in April 2021 to $41.9 million.

Demings’ campaign also has been spending significantly lately. Last month her campaign placed an eight-figure advertising buy to run a TV commercial throughout the state for the past several weeks.

Her official campaign finance reports have not yet been posted by the Federal Election Commission. So details on the campaign’s latest fundraising and spending efforts are not yet available. Demings ended the first quarter of 2022 having raised $30.7 million and while holding about $18 million in cash.

She is likely to be facing Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November. His campaign has not yet released any information on his second quarter fundraising efforts. He finished the first quarter of 2022 having raised $30.2 million by that point, and he was holding about $13 million in cash.

Demings still faces minor opposition in the Democratic Primary Election, while Rubio has won the Republican nomination without opposition.

“We are building the strongest campaign Rubio has ever seen,” Demings’ campaign manager Zach Carroll said in a news release.

Through that first quarter, the Rubio-Demings race already was the most flush in the country. Only four incumbent Senators had raised more campaign money at that point than either Demings or Rubio. And that was before Demings’ $12.2 million collection for the latest period, which the news release called “historic fundraising numbers.”

Demings’ campaign said the money was coming in from a grassroots effort. Contributions have been averaging below $30 apiece, the campaign said.

“Chief Demings is inspiring voters in every corner of the state to join our people-powered movement,” Carrol said. “Our momentum has only grown stronger since we launched our campaign, and it’s clear that Floridians are ready to hold Marco Rubio accountable for following the party bosses and special interests who tell him what to do.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

