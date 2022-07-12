Associated Builders and Contractors endorse Ashley Moody re-election

Attorney General Ashley Moody officially secured the endorsement of a key business group Tuesday, with the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) backing the Plant City Republican’s bid for a second term.

ABC endorsed Moody in July 2018, when she was involved in a competitive Primary for the GOP nomination. Four years later, the group affirmed its preference.

“As the leading trade association in both the United States and Florida for Commercial Builders and Contractors, representing nearly 2,000 member companies and their tens of thousands of employees statewide, it is our honor to endorse Ashley Moody for Attorney General,” said ABC of Florida’s Carol Bowen.

“Attorney General Moody understands that a strong construction industry allows this trade to thrive for generations to come here in Florida.”

This endorsement expanded on the 2018 backing, which spotlighted Moody’s “steadfast support of reducing barriers to increase innovation and promote job creation” that the group predicted would “make her an excellent partner to the Commercial Construction industry.”

Moody stressed collaboration in accepting the endorsement.

“Florida leads the nation in net migration. Everyday people across the country decide to leave high tax, over-regulated, high crime states for the thriving free state of Florida. Construction is one of the top drivers of our economy and jobs. As Florida’s Attorney General, I look forward to working with ABC of Florida to ensure our free and fair market principles continue to make Florida the state where the American dream becomes reality,” Moody said.

Moody faced no competition for her party’s nomination this time around, and has a sizable cash edge over other competitors thus far.

In June, Moody raised more than $432,000 between her official campaign account and a political committee aiding her campaign.

The gap between Moody and Daniel Uhlfelder, the leading fundraiser among the three Democrats seeking the nomination, is huge in terms of cash on hand. She has more than $6 million available cash and no Primary, while Uhlfelder has just $70,000 on hand.

Whether Uhlfelder or one of the other two candidates, Aramis Ayala or Jim Lewis, ultimately gets the nomination against Moody, the ABC endorsement shows that outside groups also are staked in the Attorney General’s re-election.