Continental Strategy acquires IT-focused Kaleo Partners

Continental Strategy has acquired technology-focused governmental consulting firm Kaleo Partners.

Kaleo Partners has more than 20 years of combined experience advising and consulting for technology companies on market strategy and business development within the public sector. The firm represents many technology companies, from startups to Fortune 500 companies such as Dell, Google, Intel and Verizon.

As part of the acquisition, Kaleo Partners co-founders Glenn Kirkland Jr. and Jon Menendez will join Continental Strategy as Strategic Advisors.

Continental Strategy was founded earlier this year by former Amb. Carlos Trujillo and lawyers John Arrastia Jr., Anne Corcoran and Jesus M. Suarez. The consulting firm has offices in Washington and Florida and advises and lobbies for its clients on a wide range of issues. The firm’s specialty is U.S. and Latin American policies and state legislative priorities.

“Glenn and Jon have been the leading catalyst in the IT consulting space for years. They have been very successful in not only offering but delivering unique services to their clients in an ever-evolving technological environment,” Trujillo said.

“Over the last few months, both parties quickly realized that this strategic acquisition makes sense, and Kaleo Partners’ expertise in the tech industry and IT consulting services will only elevate Continental Strategy’s offerings at the federal and state levels.”

Kirkland and Menendez added, “It remains paramount to us that we are aligned with individuals that share our same personal and professional values to ensure continued success for our clients. Having known Carlos and the principals at Continental for many years, we know they are a perfect fit for not only continued but elevated success for our clients in the future.

“The depth and strength of Continental’s relationships within government, as well as their knowledge of the process, is unrivaled and will significantly impact the business value to our clients.”