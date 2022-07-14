Ron DeSantis, Florida GOP announce Sunshine Summit debate lineups

Republican candidates from Florida’s 4th, 7th, 13th and 15th Congressional Districts will take the stage next week to debate leading issues in the GOP Primary.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party of Florida announced the lineup Wednesday for the debates, which will take place July 23 during the 2022 Sunshine Summit at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Political pundits and Republican leaders, like RPOF Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferré, are predicting Republicans to perform well in the Midterms, with President Joe Biden’s approval ratings underwater across the nation and Florida.

“At a time when Florida is leading the nation as the beachhead for freedom, the Primary debates at this year’s Sunshine Summit are must-see events as we prepare for a red wave in November. Led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Republicans are energized to elect a strong slate of conservative candidates up and down the ballot this November.”

DeSantis and the RPOF announced the debates for the four Primaries last month. However, the latest announcement marks the first details since leadership announced the criteria that debate candidates must have polled at least 5% in the RPOF poll of each respective Primary or raised and publicly reported at least $100,000 in monetary contributions by Wednesday.

“It just gives an opportunity for the credible candidates,” DeSantis said last month. “This will be a great option for the candidates to go and talk about their visions and to contrast with their competitors.”

Florida’s Primary Election is set for Aug. 23.

In addition to the debates, the Sunshine Summit will host guest speakers, panel discussions and other programming featuring top Florida Republican officials and the nation’s leading conservative voices.

Below are the rosters for the four debates:

CD 4

— Erick Aguilar

— State Sen. Aaron Bean

CD-7

— Armando Al Santos

— Erika Benfield

— Brady Duke

— Cory Mills

— Rusty Roberts

— State Rep. Anthony Sabatini

— Scott Sturgill

CD 13

— Kevin Hayslett

— Anna Paulina Luna

— Amanda Makki

CD 15

— Demetries Grimes

— Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee

— Kevin McGovern

— State Sen. Kelli Stargel

— State Rep. Jackie Toledo