June 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Debates announced for four competitive Republican congressional Primaries
Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman, speaks during the Republican National Committee winter meeting Friday. Image via AP.

Scott PowersJune 20, 20226min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried: Gov. DeSantis made ‘authoritarian’ move to schedule Cabinet meeting during Primary

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Ashley Guy may not meet ballot requirements in HD 9

2022Headlines

Jeanette Nuñez endorses pro-Ron DeSantis School Board candidates

ronna mcdaniel gop
Republican Primary debates will be held for Florida's 4th, 7th, 13th and 15th Congressional Districts.

Four congressional districts Republicans expect to win in November will see GOP candidates debate at the 2022 Sunshine Summit in Hollywood next month, the Republican Party of Florida announced Monday.

The party is organizing debates for the Republican Primaries in Florida’s 4th, 7th, 13th and 15th Congressional Districts at the midyear Republican convention at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel on July 23.

The debates also will provide voters an indication of who’s likely to be competitive and who’s not. The debate will be open to only candidates who pull at least 5% in polls the party intends to run and release by July 13.

At a news conference in Callahan Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis lauded the debates as a chance to add some meat to the convention, and to provide the candidates with opportunities to identify themselves in the four competitive congressional Primary Elections.

“It just gives an opportunity for the credible candidates,” DeSantis said. “This will be a great option for the candidates to go and talk about their visions and to contrast with their competitors.”

On the latest redistricting map, all four districts have open seats. All four at least lean Republican in voter registration. All four have multiple Republican candidates vying in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary Election.

In CD 4 in North Florida, dominated by Jacksonville’s northern and western suburban areas, Erick Aguilar of Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach Sen. Aaron Bean, and Jon Chuba of Jacksonville have qualified for the Republican Primary Election ballot.

The district is open because redistricting carved it from remnants of two others, and it doesn’t have an incumbent. Republicans appear to have an overwhelming advantage in the CD 4 voter base, considering results of the past two General Elections.

In CD 7 in Central Florida, covering Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County, a much larger number of candidates have qualified. They include former DeBary Mayor Erika BenfieldBrady Duke, former Orange County Commissioner Ted EdwardsCory Mills, Rusty Roberts, Rep. Anthony Sabatini, Al Santos and Scott Sturgill.

The district is open because incumbent Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy is retiring from Congress. The voter makeup appears closer, based on the past couple of General Elections, with Republicans holding a moderate advantage.

In CD 13, in Tampa Bay, covering western Pinellas County, Kevin Hayslett, Moneer Kheireddine, Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki, and Christine Quinn have qualified for the ballot.

The district is open because incumbent Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist is running for Governor. The past couple of General Elections suggest the reconfigured district has a moderate Republican lean.

In CD 15, in the Interstate 4 corridor through Polk and eastern Hillsborough counties, there is a mix of high-profile and other candidates. Among them are Demetries Grimes, former Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Kevin “Mac” McGovern, Sen. Kelli Stargel, and Rep. Jackie Toledo.

CD 15 was carved out of several old districts and has no incumbent. It leans slightly Republican, based on results of the past couple of General Elections.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried accuses Gov. DeSantis of child vaccine confusion, conspiracy to curb parental rights

nextJoe Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories