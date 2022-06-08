Chris Sprowls endorses Kevin Hayslett in CD 13 race

Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls is backing candidate Kevin Hayslett as he seeks the Republican nomination for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Sprowls currently represents a portion of northern Pinellas County in the Florida House, part of the recently redrawn CD 13. Sprowls was first elected to the Florida Legislature in 2014 and has served as House Speaker since 2020.

“Kevin is a Pinellas County leader with a results-oriented vision for our country,” Sprowls said. “His passion for our community is matched only by his devotion to his family. Our country needs selfless, conservative leaders who confront our challenges head-on with courage and conviction. I know Kevin will do just that in Congress, and I’m proud to call him a friend and even more proud to endorse him to represent Pinellas County in Congress.”

The nod from one of the most influential Republicans of Tampa Bay gives Hayslett a positive edge in the crowded GOP Primary, which has three additional candidates competing for the nomination.

Sprowls joins Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in supporting the former prosecutor.

“I could not be more honored to receive Speaker Sprowls’ support. He has shown this community and this state what a true fighter he is, and I’m eager to do the same in Congress,” Hayslett said. “We need real conservatives in Congress who will stand up to the Biden-Pelosi regime, and that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

Hayslett launched his campaign at the end of January. He faces Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, Republican strategist Amanda Makki and Christine Quinn in the Republican Primary. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

The district, which has changed due to redistricting, now extends further north into traditionally red parts of Pinellas County and eliminates parts of St. Petersburg, the currently drawn district’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold. This has left one Democratic candidate — former Obama administration official Eric Lynn — in the race.

Candidates are running to replace outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist as he runs for Governor.