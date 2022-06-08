June 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chris Sprowls endorses Kevin Hayslett in CD 13 race

Kelly HayesJune 8, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Southern Fidelity the latest insurer to get ratings downgrade

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.8.22

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Jay Trumbull announces campaign to succeed George Gainer in SD 2

Sprowls_Hayslett
The nod from one of the most influential Republicans of Tampa Bay may give Hayslett an edge in the crowded GOP Primary.

Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls is backing candidate Kevin Hayslett as he seeks the Republican nomination for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Sprowls currently represents a portion of northern Pinellas County in the Florida House, part of the recently redrawn CD 13. Sprowls was first elected to the Florida Legislature in 2014 and has served as House Speaker since 2020.

“Kevin is a Pinellas County leader with a results-oriented vision for our country,” Sprowls said. “His passion for our community is matched only by his devotion to his family. Our country needs selfless, conservative leaders who confront our challenges head-on with courage and conviction. I know Kevin will do just that in Congress, and I’m proud to call him a friend and even more proud to endorse him to represent Pinellas County in Congress.”

The nod from one of the most influential Republicans of Tampa Bay gives Hayslett a positive edge in the crowded GOP Primary, which has three additional candidates competing for the nomination.

Sprowls joins Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in supporting the former prosecutor.

“I could not be more honored to receive Speaker Sprowls’ support. He has shown this community and this state what a true fighter he is, and I’m eager to do the same in Congress,” Hayslett said. “We need real conservatives in Congress who will stand up to the Biden-Pelosi regime, and that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

Hayslett launched his campaign at the end of January. He faces Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, Republican strategist Amanda Makki and Christine Quinn in the Republican Primary. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

The district, which has changed due to redistricting, now extends further north into traditionally red parts of Pinellas County and eliminates parts of St. Petersburg, the currently drawn district’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold. This has left one Democratic candidate — former Obama administration official Eric Lynn — in the race.

Candidates are running to replace outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist as he runs for Governor.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.8.22

nextSouthern Fidelity the latest insurer to get ratings downgrade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories