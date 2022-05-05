May 5, 2022
Sheriff Chad Chronister backing Jackie Toledo in CD 15

May 5, 2022

Chronister_Toledo
Toledo faces a crowded Republican Primary in the race.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is endorsing state Rep. Jackie Toledo in her run for new Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

Chronister is an influential figure in Tampa Bay politics, as a 30-year veteran with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He was appointed to the role in 2017 after the retirement of David Gee.

“I am proud to endorse Jackie Toledo for Congress. Jackie backs the blue and recognizes the sacrifices our law role enforcement officers make every day. She is a mom on a mission. Part of that mission is helping us defeat the scourge of human trafficking. Jackie works tirelessly with my department and other law enforcement agencies around the state to keep those who would harm our children off the streets. She also fought to make texting and driving a thing of the past. She cares deeply about public safety and is a fierce defender of our Constitution. She will make a great member of Congress,” Chronister said in a statement.

Toledo faces a crowded Republican Primary, including Jay Collins, Kevin “Mac” McGovern, former Congressman Dennis Ross, and Demetries Grimes.

“I am absolutely honored to receive the endorsement of Sheriff Chronister,” Toledo said in a statement. “He is a leader who is both tough and compassionate. A leader who is tough on crime but believes in redemption. A leader who gives of himself every day and loves his officers. I look forward to working with him in Washington D.C. to address national and international criminal activities and really take the fight to the scum who destroy the innocence of our kids. I know I speak for hundreds of thousands of Tampa Bay residents when I say we thank God for sending us Sheriff Chronister.”

Shortly after her campaign launched, Toledo was endorsed by Maggie’s List, a national PAC dedicated to electing conservative women to Congress. Toledo is a licensed professional engineer and local business owner from Tampa, as well as a mother of five.

While the race is open, the GOP field has several competitive candidates, shaping it into an interesting Primary race. Former President DonaldTrumpwon the 2020 Presidential Election in the district with 50.86% of the vote, compared to Democrat Joe Biden’s 47.74%.
Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

