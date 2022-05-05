Sheriff Chad Chronister backing Jackie Toledo in CD 15

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is endorsing state Rep. Jackie Toledo in her run for new Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

Chronister is an influential figure in Tampa Bay politics, as a 30-year veteran with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He was appointed to the role in 2017 after the retirement of David Gee.

“I am proud to endorse Jackie Toledo for Congress. Jackie backs the blue and recognizes the sacrifices our law role enforcement officers make every day. She is a mom on a mission. Part of that mission is helping us defeat the scourge of human trafficking. Jackie works tirelessly with my department and other law enforcement agencies around the state to keep those who would harm our children off the streets. She also fought to make texting and driving a thing of the past. She cares deeply about public safety and is a fierce defender of our Constitution. She will make a great member of Congress,” Chronister said in a statement.

Toledo faces a crowded Republican Primary, including Jay Collins, Kevin “Mac” McGovern, former Congressman Dennis Ross, and Demetries Grimes.

“I am absolutely honored to receive the endorsement of Sheriff Chronister,” Toledo said in a statement. “He is a leader who is both tough and compassionate. A leader who is tough on crime but believes in redemption. A leader who gives of himself every day and loves his officers. I look forward to working with him in Washington D.C. to address national and international criminal activities and really take the fight to the scum who destroy the innocence of our kids. I know I speak for hundreds of thousands of Tampa Bay residents when I say we thank God for sending us Sheriff Chronister.”

Shortly after her campaign launched, Toledo was endorsed by Maggie’s List, a national PAC dedicated to electing conservative women to Congress. Toledo is a licensed professional engineer and local business owner from Tampa, as well as a mother of five.