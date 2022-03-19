Jackie Toledo announces endorsement from Maggie’s List for CD 15 run

The Federal PAC for Maggie’s List is endorsing Tampa Republican Jackie Toledo in her bid for Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

The committee, which supports fiscally conservative women running for federal and statewide office, announced its endorsement Friday.

“Jackie’s life experiences will bring much-needed skills to Capitol Hill: an engineer focused on improving our infrastructure, a proven legislator having worked thru a myriad of issues with her colleagues across Florida and a mom who best understands what is important to Florida families,” Maggie’s List Florida chair Carole Jean Jordan said in a statement. “Jackie Toledo is the woman who will best represent one of the most diverse congressional districts in Florida.”

Toledo entered the race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District at the start of March.

Toledo will run in the newly drawn district that covers North Tampa into areas of Pasco County. Although the state’s congressional maps have not been finalized, with Gov. Ron DeSantis even threatening a veto on the proposed districts that cleared the Legislature Friday, Toledo said she is committed to running in a district that serves all of the Tampa Bay region.

In a video announcing her candidacy, Toledo said she’s running to support individual freedom, reverse inflation, secure the border with the rule of law, stand up to Russia with stronger national security, and fight for parental rights. She also hit on other current mantras in the video, kicking off her campaign with a strong conservative edge, hoping to “bring back conservative values to Congress,” and “stop Joe Biden from destroying America.”

“I am so humbled to be endorsed by Maggie’s List. Having a group that uplifts and supports conservative women is the key to winning the Republican majority in Congress. I look forward to helping secure them another victory and represent the Tampa Bay area with principled leadership,” Toledo said in a statement.

Toledo was first elected to her current seat in the Florida House — House District 60 — in 2016 and has held onto the district against credible challenges. During her time in the Legislature, she has championed legislation to combat human trafficking and support survivors.