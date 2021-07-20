Republican Amanda Makki enters race for FL CD-13

Amanda Makki is entering the race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Makki announced her candidacy Tuesday in Largo, surrounded by a handful of local politicos and fresh Congressional campaign signs. And, this won’t be her first time in the ring — two years ago, Makki was edged out in the Republican Primary by Anna Paulina Luna, who she’ll face again in 2022.

Luna, who has established herself as a pro-Trump conservative and social media firebrand, bested Makki in the GOP Primary with 36% of the vote to Makki’s 29%. A third 2020 candidate, George Buck, earned 26% of the vote. Buck joined Makki for her announcement, signaling he will forego a third run for the seat himself in favor of backing Makki.

State Rep. Chris Latvala, Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters, Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks, North Redington Beach Mayor Bill Queen, and former Largo City Council member Curtis Holmes also attended the announcement.

Makki got her start in politics via an appointment from the George W. Bush administration after 9/11 when she was appointed to the Pentagon’s General Councils office on anti-terrorism issues.

She is a former senior health adviser to Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who she served for seven years. Makki is of Iranian descent.

Makki’s also been active on social media all summer, posting updates about meetings with various CD 13 constituents.

The news follows a trip to the southern border earlier this month in which she lamented in a tweet: “wall construction has STOPPED & now we have ARMED ILLEGALS crossing an open border, trespassing/kidnapping because of (Joe) Biden’s OPEN BORDER policies.”

Over the weekend, Makki joined a rally supporting Cuban protesters in St. Pete. Both moves show Makki is positioning herself on key issues facing voters in the 2022 election cycle.

If the 2020 race is any indication, Makki will offer a more establishment option to Republican voters in the GOP Primary, with Luna claiming the Donald Trump wing of the party. Makki’s strategy didn’t work two years ago when Trump himself was on the ballot. But without Trump at the top of the ticket, Makki could be hoping for a different outcome. Though, her border trip and reference to Trump’s wall signal she’s heading off possible opposition within her own party as a too moderate Republican.

Luna and Makki are the only Republican candidates in the race currently. Republican William Braddock dropped out of the race on June 18 after recordings surfaced of him threatening Luna.

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination, including state Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner–Goolsby and former Barack Obama administration national security adviser Eric Lynn. St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin has said she’s mulling a run.

Candidates hope to replace incumbent U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is not seeking reelection, running for Governor instead.

The CD 13 race is expected to be one of the most competitive in the state. It will likely be among the most expensive as donors nationwide contribute — Democrats in hopes of keeping the seat blue, and Republicans with an eye on flipping a key swing district as the party battles to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House.

The district currently has a Democratic advantage. Heading into last year’s presidential election, Republicans, through a massive voter registration effort that will continue into the 2022 midterms, chipped away at the Democratic advantage in the Pinellas County district from 5.2 percentage points to just 4.6.

And with redistricting on the horizon, Republicans leading the process could narrow that even more by shifting district boundaries northward. However, they may be reluctant to get too creative with redistricting after the Florida Supreme Court foiled their last attempts to draw a map favorable to the GOP.