Shevrin Jones debuts ad highlighting advocacy for gun safety, voter access, reproductive rights

A new ad highlighting Shevrin Jones’ advocacy for gun safety legislation, voter access and reproductive rights began making the rounds online Thursday to support the Democratic Senator’s re-election bid.

The 30-second spot is now running on social media sites, mobile apps and ad-enabled streaming services. Jones’ campaign told Florida Politics it paid a five-figure sum to air the ad, which is targeting voters in Senate District 34.

“Our fighter. Our advocate. Our voice. State Sen. Shevrin Jones is always working for us,” the ad says before noting landmark gun legislation Jones helped pass while serving in the Florida House, his ongoing efforts to boost voter participation and access and his support of abortion rights .

“When it matters most, Shevrin Jones is there, always fighting by our side. On Aug. 23, send Shev back to Tallahassee.”

The ad, which has been viewed more than 2,200 times on YouTube over the last week, is one of several short videos his campaign is rolling out ahead of the Primary Election.

A former public school teacher, Jones this year faces two Democratic challengers: consultant Pitchie “Peachy” Escarment and former Miami Gardens City Council member Erhabor Ighodaro. No Republican is running in the race, meaning that whoever wins the Primary takes the SD 34 seat.

Jones, who holds a substantial lead in fundraising, spent four times as much as his opponents combined last month. Most of the money went to costs associated with campaign mailers.

Last month, Jones’ support for legislation meant to curb gun violence took him to the White House, where he and Democratic state Reps. Dan Daley and Christina Hunschofsky joined President Joe Biden for the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The legislation, among other things, directs money to school safety and community intervention plans, increases scrutiny for gun purchases by people younger than 21 and closes the so-called “boyfriend loophole,” which allows unmarried domestic abusers and stalkers with previous convictions or restraining orders to obtain guns.

“While we still have much work to do, this bill is a step in the right direction as we work together to make our schools and communities safer,” Jones said in a statement.

“I’m committed to continuing to push for action when it comes to reducing gun violence. That’s why I worked to pass the biggest gun safety bill in Florida’s history, and why I advocate for investing in community programs to give our youth hope, improving access to education and jobs to help lift kids out of poverty, and increasing community policing to help maintain peace on our streets.”

SD 34 covers a large portion of northeast Miami-Dade County, including the municipalities of Bay Harbor Islands, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach and Opa-locka.