July 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Everybody wants to run’: Rick Scott predicts 2024 battle royale

A.G. GancarskiJuly 15, 20224min1

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis is a ‘problem’ for Donald Trump in New Hampshire

HeadlinesSW Florida

Screwy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.15.22

rick scott
'People see there's a big opportunity to change this country.'

Sen. Rick Scott made comments Friday suggesting he expects a competitive and crowded presidential race in two years.

Scott, during a Friday appearance on Fox and Friends, was asked if Gavin Newsom and Gov. Ron DeSantis would get into the presidential race during a discussion about a recent anti-DeSantis ad from the California Governor.

“Oh, I think everybody wants to run,” Scott said. “People see there’s a big opportunity to change this country.”

Scott, who preceded DeSantis as Governor, had a unique take on the ad Newsom ran in Florida markets earlier this month slamming DeSantis, purportedly on behalf of his re-election campaign.

“What I did when I was Governor was I ran ads against Jerry Brown,” Scott said, referring to the former Governor of the Golden State.

“I loved it when Jerry was attacking me because he was raising taxes, making it harder for businesses,” Scott added.

“What Newsom’s doing, it makes sense for Newsom,” Scott continued. “Maybe for the legacy of Newsom, saying ‘Oh, we’re a progressive state’ might be helping him back home.”

The Newsom ad buy appeared on Fox News around July 4, and set up a contrast between himself and Florida’s DeSantis.

The ad inverts the DeSantis construct of the Free State of Florida.

“Freedom, it’s under attack in your state,” Newsom said. “Your Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom added, backdropped by images of DeSantis and mainstream media headlines blasting DeSantis.

Scott isn’t the only Florida Senator to allege Newsom is eyeing 2024 with his Sunshine State spend. Marco Rubio also said earlier this month that Newsom is playing the long game.

“That ad is probably going to be very impressive to a lot of people on the Left. That’s who he’s trying to impress by doing it. He’s not aiming it at people like me,” Rubio said on Panama City’s Brian Rust radio show on July 7.

The limited Newsom ad buy, for what it’s worth, has excited prediction market investors. The California Governor is currently a runner-up only to President Joe Biden on the PredictIt 2024 Democratic nomination market.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousScrewy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

nextPoll: Ron DeSantis is a 'problem' for Donald Trump in New Hampshire

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    July 15, 2022 at 9:28 am

    This is the second time I’ve seen ;A.G.’s byline on a relatively balanced article that doesn’t include some snide slape at Republicans. Impressed!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories