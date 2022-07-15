‘Everybody wants to run’: Rick Scott predicts 2024 battle royale

Sen. Rick Scott made comments Friday suggesting he expects a competitive and crowded presidential race in two years.

Scott, during a Friday appearance on Fox and Friends, was asked if Gavin Newsom and Gov. Ron DeSantis would get into the presidential race during a discussion about a recent anti-DeSantis ad from the California Governor.

“Oh, I think everybody wants to run,” Scott said. “People see there’s a big opportunity to change this country.”

Scott, who preceded DeSantis as Governor, had a unique take on the ad Newsom ran in Florida markets earlier this month slamming DeSantis, purportedly on behalf of his re-election campaign.

“What I did when I was Governor was I ran ads against Jerry Brown,” Scott said, referring to the former Governor of the Golden State.

“I loved it when Jerry was attacking me because he was raising taxes, making it harder for businesses,” Scott added.

“What Newsom’s doing, it makes sense for Newsom,” Scott continued. “Maybe for the legacy of Newsom, saying ‘Oh, we’re a progressive state’ might be helping him back home.”

The Newsom ad buy appeared on Fox News around July 4, and set up a contrast between himself and Florida’s DeSantis.

The ad inverts the DeSantis construct of the Free State of Florida.

“Freedom, it’s under attack in your state,” Newsom said. “Your Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom added, backdropped by images of DeSantis and mainstream media headlines blasting DeSantis.

Scott isn’t the only Florida Senator to allege Newsom is eyeing 2024 with his Sunshine State spend. Marco Rubio also said earlier this month that Newsom is playing the long game.

“That ad is probably going to be very impressive to a lot of people on the Left. That’s who he’s trying to impress by doing it. He’s not aiming it at people like me,” Rubio said on Panama City’s Brian Rust radio show on July 7.

The limited Newsom ad buy, for what it’s worth, has excited prediction market investors. The California Governor is currently a runner-up only to President Joe Biden on the PredictIt 2024 Democratic nomination market.