July 17, 2022
GOP ‘naked and afraid,’ J.B. Pritzker says at Florida Democrats’ Leadership Blue Gala

Wes Wolfe

fla dems pritzker
The strategy for the GOP, he said, is division.

Republicans are “naked and afraid,” Illinois J.B. Pritzker said, and that’s what’s driving their policies of fear, he told Florida Democrats at their annual Leadership Blue Gala.

Dems gathered in Tampa showing every bit the energy and motivation it will take if they want to upend the conventional wisdom this year that sees wins for Republicans up and down the ballot.

Pritzker, a man who knows something about beating incumbent Republicans by knocking out then-Gov. Bruce Rauner by nearly 16 points in 2018, spoke to motivate Democrats and to center their purpose. 

Pritzker, a billionaire businessman who also owns a residence in Florida, also helped establish the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. He said he decided to speak to Florida Dems as part of his other efforts in life to fight hate and discrimination.

“What I worry about most is the dangerous complacency that we’ve fallen into that’s wrapped its poisonous arms around our political conversations, and tried to trick us into believing that calling out the truth is some sort of incivility,” Pritzker said. 



“The Republican game plan is to divide Democrats and to divide America,” Pritzker said. “They want to task obvious solutions to everyday problems as something ‘exotic’ or ‘woke.’ They’re hoping, as the old story goes, that no one is willing to say that their emperor has no clothes. Well Florida, I’m here to tell you that the GOP is naked and afraid.”

A lot of the fear also extends to economic policy, he explained. 

“They’re afraid of workers’ rights to organize and bargain,” Pritzker said. “They’re afraid of fighting inflation by producing goods made in America. They’re afraid of holding bad corporate actors accountable for driving up prices. They’re afraid of fiscal policy that says that the highest income earners, like me, should pay the highest tax rates. 

“They’re afraid of raising the minimum wage, because it might unshackle the working poor. They’re afraid of a Democratic agenda that prioritizes building wealth around Black and Brown communities — in communities that have been left out and left behind. They’re afraid when Democrats say plainly that you can’t pull yourself up by your bootstraps if you never had any boots.”

The gala, which featured a recorded message from actor Mark Hamill, had a bit of a Star Wars theme to it, into which Pritzker tapped. He discussed how Republicans these days, burned out on Donald Trump and his baggage — which includes the Capitol insurrection — are turning to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Which is a little like saying you’ve never been a fan of Darth Vader, but you support the Empire’s political agenda,” Pritzker said.

DeSantis is “subtle Trump,” he said — Trump with a mask on.

“He’s trying to pass off his covert racism, homophobia and misogyny as a more-reasonable form of Trump Republicanism,” Pritzker said. 

Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried spoke earlier to varying levels of crowd excitement, but Pritzker benefitted by the crowd blowing the ceiling off for U.S. Senate nominee Val Demings, who had gala attendees cheering and on their feet.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

7 comments

  • Tom

    July 17, 2022 at 9:38 am

    Which preferred,
    Hmm, Repub. naked? or this fat, blundering, pathetic, and incompetent overweight blubbering whale, silver spoon pritizker.
    The toilet paper still dangling from his A-hole.

    Nothing like a multi millionaire, pretending suggesting he and the party of elites on working people side.

    Reply

    • Joe Corsin

      July 17, 2022 at 11:06 am

      Vote RED for ancient Roman plutocracy  in the name of Jesus Christ.

      Vote RED for pandering and bribing police for votes.

      Vote RED for claiming victory on the backs of others while doing nothing but talking.

      Vote RED for paying the rich for votes on the backs of workers while brainwashing the poor with abominable far right propaganda.

      Vote RED for blaming the opposition party for acts of sabotage and obstruction of government that perpetuate an unstable economy.

      Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    July 17, 2022 at 9:58 am

    Can you imagine that fat slob trying to get up the stairs on Air Force One? It’s bad enough watching the “incompetent one” trying to get up those stairs.

    Reply

    • Joe Corsin

      July 17, 2022 at 11:07 am

      Vote RED for empty suit, televangelist politicians that merely exist to entertain stupid people and the rich.

      Vote RED for 40,000 lies in four years by the Trump regime.

      Vote RED for, “You shouldn’t arrest me because I am a Republican.”

      Vote RED for right wing authoritarian dictatorship over democracy.

      Vote RED for religious propaganda that demonizes people who would actually raise the standard of living in the country as satanic.

      Reply

  • Dan

    July 17, 2022 at 10:24 am

    “Pritzker, a billionaire businessman who also owns a residence in Florida,….”

    In other words, another out of touch politician. Democrats claim to be for the “working man” but they sure know how to vote in billionaire and elitist demagogues.

    And a far-left elitist clown winning in Illinois (one of the most liberal and corrupt states in the country) isn’t exactly record-breaking or shocking.

    Reply

  • Joe Corsin

    July 17, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Vote RED for wealth and income inequality the likes of which the world has never seen.

    Vote RED for a culture of greed, racism, incivility, and politicized religion.

    Vote RED to perpetuate low wage exploitation and capitalist scams.

    Vote RED for get out of jail free for the rich and prison for the poor.

    Vote RED for domestic terrorism to eliminate government so that hogs can grift Americans into slavery.

    Reply

    • Mike McCormick

      July 17, 2022 at 11:17 am

      I see your sighting examples of the democrats. Funny guy.

      Reply

