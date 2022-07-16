July 16, 2022
Rick Scott: Top candidates depending on down-ballot success

Wes Wolfe

rick scott moms for liberty
'If you guys run, you’re going to make everyone else win.'

Sen. Rick Scott’s motivating message to the several hundred attendees at the Moms for Liberty national summit was that top-ballot candidates, like the Senators he’s responsible for electing as leader of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, need strong turnout for quality conservative school board candidates. 

“If you guys run, you’re going to make everyone else win,” Scott said.

At the school board level, Scott said people have to keep up the pressure.

“We were already giving (school districts) $150 million a year for hardening the school, and then they just spend it another way,” Scott said. “We as parents — first thing is, as parents we have to demand this stuff.”

When you go to talk to a school board now, he said, you get shut down.

“Whose government is this?” he asked.

Any one school board member, he said, changes the board.

“We have sunshine laws, so everything’s done in the sunshine,” Scott said. “If you’re willing to stick your neck out, show up, ask questions and hold people accountable, it forces everybody to (do that), and that’s what (Sarasota County School Board member) Bridget (Ziegler) did.”

Scott’s purpose at the summit was to discuss what his administration did in response to the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.

“Your heart goes out to these people — all of a sudden, family members gone, like that,” Scott said, reflecting on that and other mass shootings while he was Governor. “You couldn’t say goodbye.”

For the Governor, he said it’s your job to get to town and see how you can use the power of the office to help.

“The biggest thing you can do is get information out to people and be respectful of everybody’s family and privacy, but I think the big thing is show up and get good information out to people,” Scott said. “Because what happens, when these things happen people clam up and don’t want to say anything.” 

Moms for Liberty cofounder Tiffany Justice was on the Indian River County School Board at the time.

“As we’ve recently seen across the country, there are many unknowns and many questions after something so horrific happens,” Justice said. “We waited for information and direction.” 

After information starts flowing, you have to start working on preventing these sort of events from happening again, which, though it didn’t get mentioned on stage, has tragically failed nationwide.

“There’s things we knew we had to do at the state level, things we should expect out of the school district, things we should expect out of the school, things we should expect out of the federal government,” Scott said.

Pushing through a legislative response wasn’t easy, he said, but possible with everyone involved. Talks, between legislators and parents whose children died, helped push that legislative package across.

“Is it perfect? Of course not,” Scott said. “Is it … wherever you want it? Of course not. Should it have a very positive impact on our school safety? You better believe it.”

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

One comment

  • Lynda

    July 16, 2022 at 3:13 pm

    One of the acts Scott was forced to do while governor was to sign the gun safety reforms demanded by the public, the surviving students, the parents of the victims and many voters for whom the Parkland shooting was their “Enough is enough” straw to break the gun lobbb’s hold on simple, sensible gun safety reforms in Florida.

    Now Scott’s position on gun safety reforms is a loud “NO” like the rest of Republican obstructionists. I was surprised to read his Mom’ s for Liberty (“Freedom” must be owned by deSantis) speech included praise for his actions in 2018. Flip-Flop or Lie?

    Reply

Categories