Fire up the pickleball; Largo may soon see new Mid-Pinellas Sports Complex

Largo may soon be getting a new sports complex that would include Pinellas County’s largest pickleball facility and its first MetroLagoon. If Largo voters approve a November referendum, the City of Largo will be authorized to sell the land for a new project called the Mid-Pinellas Sports Complex.

The sports complex, which is planned for a former landfill site in the heart of Largo, would feature a recreation center for basketball, volleyball and other indoor sports; a 40-court pickleball facility; and a 10-acre MetroLagoon, a clear body of water that brings the beach to the suburbs for paddleboarding, kayaking, swimming and relaxing.

Voter approval of the referendum question would allow the City of Largo to sell the property to Clearwater-based Porter Development, the first step in bringing a project to life that’s expected to bring $75 million in economic impact to the city in its first five years.

“The sports complex would provide an economic shot in the arm for Largo, both from residents using the facilities and from sports teams coming in from around the area for tournaments,” said Tom Morrissette, president of the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce, which has endorsed the project. “We are urging Largo voters to vote ‘yes’ on this referendum question.”

The complex would also offer a number of other appealing activities, from duckpin bowling to a climbing course to a family arcade. And the project will be almost entirely privately funded — with the only public money potentially coming from tourism tax revenues.

Sports tourism would be a major driver for the project, since the 170,000-square-foot recreation center would be designed to attract traveling teams in such sports as basketball and volleyball. This means that the complex would not compete with the City’s parks and recreation programs, which are solely designed for use by City residents.

“Complexes like this are extremely successful in other cities without any negative impact on cities’ municipally-run recreation programs,” said Eric Sullivan, a partner with Sports Facilities Companies, which is partnering with Porter Development on the Largo project. The Clearwater-based company manages more than 35 similar facilities in 20 states.

A key component of the complex will be its 40 pickleball courts, meeting the explosive demand for the sport from people of all ages. The pickleball area will feature courts both in the open and under cover, with a highly organized format for players to sign up for play.

In addition to sports, the complex will feature a MetroLagoon, developed by Tampa-based Metro Development Group. The MetroLagoon is a spot for enjoying beautiful, clear water and beach-like sand for water activities, while also serving as a place for waterside activities like watch parties and yoga classes. Metro has seen great success with visitation at its first two MetroLagoons, in the residential communities of Epperson in Pasco County and Southshore Bay in southern Hillsborough County. (Both facilities are open to the public in addition to residents.)

As Porter Development is making its plans, company head Les Porter is meeting with residents to explain the project and get feedback. Some neighbors have voiced concerns about traffic and about the possible impact on a wildlife area next to the site.

In terms of traffic, the development team is planning to emphasize access from East Bay Drive and Highland Avenue, which would minimize the impact to the neighborhoods nearby. And the developer is working with environmental leaders to make sure the project doesn’t have a negative impact on wildlife in the area.

“We want to make sure voters make their decision on the project based on the facts,” said Porter, a longtime Pinellas resident and business owner who also owns and runs a CrossFit facility in Clearwater. “We feel strongly that this project will be a positive for the City of Largo while creating a terrific spot for recreation for people from all over Pinellas County.”