Planned Parenthood PAC announces second wave of endorsements

The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC announced its second wave of endorsements for state legislative seats.

The endorsements come during a period of uncertainty for abortion rights. During the 2022 Legislative Session, lawmakers approved a 15-week abortion ban that has since been signed by the Governor. And the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, both central to abortion rights.

In June, the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC endorsed 11 Democrats running for Senate seats and 21 Democrats running for House seats. The second round of endorsements added an additional six Democrats running for Senate and 21 running for House.

The PAC said the endorsements were based on a questionnaire reaffirming their commitment to abortion rights and their opposition to any legislation that would limit access to abortion or reproductive health care. The PAC said each candidate it has endorsed already has a proven track record of voting for abortion rights or their General Election opponent has a clear history of voting against reproductive health.

“Every one of these endorsed candidates exemplifies our firm commitment to ensuring Floridians can access the full range of reproductive health care, including safe and legal abortion,” said Laura Goodhue, Director of the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC. “The fall of Roe is an urgent reminder that, in order to stop the assault on the fundamental freedom to control our own bodies, Floridians must make their voices heard at the ballot box this fall.

Goodhue continued, “Every poll released since the court’s decision has shown that the majority of Americans oppose rolling back their rights. The polling also tells us supporters of abortion rights are highly motivated to support political leaders who will fight to protect abortion access, and our PAC has a robust campaign to help ensure their election.”