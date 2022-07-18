July 18, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox raises less than $1K in June, spends $10K

Aimee SachsJuly 18, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Capital city youth get pep talk from NFL player and former Seminole Marvin Wilson at Simply Healthcare’s football camp

Tallahassee

Kristin Dozier outraises incumbent Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey in June

HeadlinesTallahassee

Case involving Tallahassee bars heads to Florida Supreme Court

Williams-Cox ART
The incumbent Democrat is being challenged by Adner Marcelin and Shelby Green for her District 5 seat.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox raised less than $1,000 in June but spent $10,000 in her quest for re-election.

According to campaign finance records, the Democrat raised just $885 in June. Most of what was raised came from small contributions, including $100 from Leon County Tax Collector Doris Maloy.

On June 4, the Williams-Cox campaign spent $158 at Chick-fil-A and a total of $1,800 on consulting services — $1,500 to Auryeon Ideas and $300 to Trelvin Payne.

Williams-Cox gave $5,175 to Lamar Media on June 19 for advertising and spent $500 on a Facebook advertisement. On June 30 the campaign gave $250 to the Democratic Club of North Florida, spent $349 on printing and $241 on another Facebook advertisement.

Challenger Adner Marcelin raised $2,032 and spent $3,538 in June. The former Tallahassee NAACP President is now City Executive for Self-Help Credit Union.

He was a consultant for lawyer Benjamin Crump’s Tallahassee-based firm. Earlier this year, Crump gave Marcelin’s campaign a $1,000 contribution.

On June 8, Marcelin spent $366 on the printing of marketing materials. He paid $1,000 to his campaign manager and former Tallahassee Mayor Dot Inman-Johnson on July 1.

Marcelin criticized Williams-Cox for accepting $4,500 in contributions from current and former members of Florida State University leadership after she voted in favor of the $27 million Blueprint allocation for repairs to FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium.

“It demonstrates exactly how little she values our intelligence and our tax dollars,” Marcelin said in a statement released to Florida Politics in April. “We know this campaign is going to be an uphill battle against the pay-for-play culture that has embodied this administration. More than ever, people across parties, ages and races are banding together to reform our local government to work for us, not special interests.”

A third candidate, data and software engineer Shelby Green, raised $1,359 in June, spending $1,153. On June 3, she spent $571 on yard signs and $37.92 on a Google advertisement.

Post Views: 0

Aimee Sachs

Aimee Sachs covers politics in her hometown of Tallahassee and the Panhandle. The University of Florida graduate began her career as a sportswriter for the Tallahassee Democrat, Lakeland Ledger and MLB.com. She has also worked for Courthouse News Service and was a senior reporter for The Florida Channel before joining Florida Politics. You can email Aimee at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AimSachs.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCD 7 Republican contestants enter Primary season close in money

nextLast Call for 7.18.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories