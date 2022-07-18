Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox raises less than $1K in June, spends $10K

Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox raised less than $1,000 in June but spent $10,000 in her quest for re-election.

According to campaign finance records, the Democrat raised just $885 in June. Most of what was raised came from small contributions, including $100 from Leon County Tax Collector Doris Maloy.

On June 4, the Williams-Cox campaign spent $158 at Chick-fil-A and a total of $1,800 on consulting services — $1,500 to Auryeon Ideas and $300 to Trelvin Payne.

Williams-Cox gave $5,175 to Lamar Media on June 19 for advertising and spent $500 on a Facebook advertisement. On June 30 the campaign gave $250 to the Democratic Club of North Florida, spent $349 on printing and $241 on another Facebook advertisement.

Challenger Adner Marcelin raised $2,032 and spent $3,538 in June. The former Tallahassee NAACP President is now City Executive for Self-Help Credit Union.

He was a consultant for lawyer Benjamin Crump’s Tallahassee-based firm. Earlier this year, Crump gave Marcelin’s campaign a $1,000 contribution.

On June 8, Marcelin spent $366 on the printing of marketing materials. He paid $1,000 to his campaign manager and former Tallahassee Mayor Dot Inman-Johnson on July 1.

Marcelin criticized Williams-Cox for accepting $4,500 in contributions from current and former members of Florida State University leadership after she voted in favor of the $27 million Blueprint allocation for repairs to FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium.

“It demonstrates exactly how little she values our intelligence and our tax dollars,” Marcelin said in a statement released to Florida Politics in April. “We know this campaign is going to be an uphill battle against the pay-for-play culture that has embodied this administration. More than ever, people across parties, ages and races are banding together to reform our local government to work for us, not special interests.”

A third candidate, data and software engineer Shelby Green, raised $1,359 in June, spending $1,153. On June 3, she spent $571 on yard signs and $37.92 on a Google advertisement.