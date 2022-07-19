July 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Leading Florida health care association executive, Andrew Behrman, announces his retirement

Christine Jordan SextonJuly 19, 20223min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Equal Ground launches ‘Vote for Black Lives’ campaign

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Rasmussen poll shows Anthony Sabatini leads GOP field in CD 7

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 7.19.22: Legalize it — lunacy — superspreading — ground Turkey

andrew behrman_2014
Florida Association of Community Health Centers President and CEO Andrew Behrman will retire in December.

President and CEO of the Florida Association of Community Health Centers, Andrew Behrman, is stepping down from his position at the end of the year.

Behrman, who joined the association in September 2002, made the announcement at the association’s annual conference in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.

“Our association is 40-plus years old. We have been around for a while. We have accomplished a lot of great things. But it’s time for somebody else who can take up the mantle and move us forward,” Behrman said. So after much consideration, and a lot of discussion with my wife, Robin, who wanted me to do this last year, I have decided to step down at the end of the year.”

Community health centers are low-cost medical clinics located in underserved areas and provide care to people regardless of whether they are insured. The centers offer low-cost dental, medical and mental health care, as well as discounted prescription medications. Some locations offer urgent care and substance use disorder treatment.

Behrman said when he first joined the association nearly 20 years ago, it was a fragmented group with what he described as a “Hatfield and McCoy” relationship with its board of directors. The association, which engages in advocacy efforts at the state and federal levels on behalf of community health centers and promotes public policy that expands access to health care services, had 11 paying members.

He was on the job for just three weeks before being notified by the federal government that funding for primary care associations was going to be cut in half. “We hadn’t done anything the previous three years,” he said.

Today, Behrman said, the association represents every community health center in the state except for two.

“Getting the community health centers back together and pulling people together to literally rework and reorganize and define what we are — that has taken a lot of time. A lot of your effort. A lot of our effort, together,” he said.

“My faith teaches us a word. A statement. It’s “tikkun olam,” and basically it means ‘repair the world,'” Behrman added. “Hopefully a little bit of that was what I was able to bring to the health centers to help you do your job.”

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNo charges for ‘Late Show’ crew arrested on Capitol Hill

nextFormer Congressman Jeff Miller endorses Joel Rudman in HD 3 race

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    July 19, 2022 at 1:40 pm

    Vote RED to shovel gargantuan amounts of cash to the rich ..off the backs of workers and everyone else…as fast as possible for the rest of human history.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories