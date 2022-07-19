July 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Former Congressman Jeff Miller endorses Joel Rudman in HD 3 race

Aimee SachsJuly 19, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - Legislative

Florida police union endorses Wengay Newton in HD 62

2022 - Legislative

Planned Parenthood PAC announces second wave of endorsements

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

A little help from my friends: Did disgraced Marco Rubio staffer help Erick Aguilar scam seniors?

Joel rudman
The Republican has outraised his opponents for four straight months.

Former U.S. Rep Jeff Miller has added his name to the list of individuals and groups backing House District 3 candidate Joel Rudman.

“I have never sought political office before so I am honored and blessed to have Congressman Miller’s support and even more importantly his knowledge and advice,” the Republican physician said in a statement.

Rudman, who has practiced medicine in Navarre for the last 17 years, entered the race for HD 3 in March after testifying before the Legislature about House Bill 687, Free Speech of Health Care Practitioners. In recent years, he has been a vocal opponent of mask mandates in Florida schools.

“Dr. Joel Rudman has the experience in the community, is a bedrock Republican conservative, and will represent us well,” said Miller, who served in Congress for 15 years. “I am behind Doc Rudman because he has lived and worked in our community for a long time, we know him and trust him.”

Last week, Rudman was endorsed by Florida Realtors, a trade group known to make political donations.

Since entering the race, Rudman has outraised his Republican opponents for four straight months. According to campaign finance records, Rudman raised $19,370 in June, bringing his overall total to $107,649.

Since March, his campaign has spent $61,268, including $30,469 in June. Most of the funds were spent on advertising and signs.

Rudman is running to replace Rep. Jayer Williamson, who is not seeking re-election. His biggest opponent is former legislative aide Mariya Calkins.

Calkins has received endorsements by a number of prominent Florida Republicans like U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and state Reps. Tommy Gregory and Anthony Sabatini.

“Mariya is a Patriot who will bring our Conservative Northwest values to Tallahassee,” Gaetz tweeted in January.

She’s also been endorsed by local elected officials, including Santa Rosa County Commission Chair Bob Cole and Milton City Councilwomen Shannon Rice and Shari Sebastiao.

HD 3 covers parts of Santa Rosa County and Northern Okaloosa County.

Post Views: 0

Aimee Sachs

Aimee Sachs covers politics in her hometown of Tallahassee and the Panhandle. The University of Florida graduate began her career as a sportswriter for the Tallahassee Democrat, Lakeland Ledger and MLB.com. She has also worked for Courthouse News Service and was a senior reporter for The Florida Channel before joining Florida Politics. You can email Aimee at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AimSachs.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLeading Florida health care association executive, Andrew Behrman, announces his retirement

nextDelegation for 7.19.22: Legalize it — lunacy — superspreading — ground Turkey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories