Equal Ground launches ‘Vote for Black Lives’ campaign

The Black voters empowerment organization Equal Ground is launching a statewide effort to expand and protect Black voter participation this year, in a campaign called “Vote for Black Lives.”

The campaign, which will include participation from representatives of Florida churches, historically black colleges and universities, and other organizations, is striving to increase Black voter turnout above the 61% turnout seen in 2022.

The effort comes after two years of Republican-led legislative efforts to rework Florida’s voting and election laws. Those efforts drew widespread criticism from many Black organizations including Equal Ground, who charged the changes were attempts to discourage and thereby suppress Black voter turnout.

The Orlando-based Equal Ground in particular has been associated with progressive Democrats, and was a vigorous opponent of recent Republican elections initiatives, including the 2022 redistricting maps.

Some of the new campaign’s other participants also made it clear they dislike changes enacted in SB 90 from the 2021 Legislative Session, SB 524 and HB 7061 from the 2022 Legislative Session, and other bills pushed through by Republicans.

Nonetheless, the organizers pledged an effort to encourage nonpartisan Black voting, and to assure Black voters they would be safe and secure regardless of their partisan preferences.

The Vote for Black Lives campaign will have several parts ranging from digital messaging to poll monitoring. It will begin almost immediately, in time for the Aug. 23 Primary Election, said Kristin Fulwylie Thomas, Equal Ground managing director.

“Black voters have been key to elections and upholding democracy and we cannot afford to miss the opportunity for all voices to be heard now more than ever,” she said.

Among the campaign’s initiatives:

— Working with churches, organizers of Vote for Black Lives said they intend to recruit and train poll monitors to work four-hour shifts in polling places in eight select counties: Pinellas, Orange, Seminole, Washington, Palm Beach, Alachua, Volusia and Leon.

“With the passage of SB 524 and the implementation of this new office of elections crimes and security, we feel it is vital that we be visible and ready to help our community feel safe and secure as the cast their votes,” said the Rev. David Woods of the Yes Lord Deliverance Family Church in Chipley.

— The campaign would press legislators to take a pledge “to represent our community with integrity, courage, and an authentic commitment to fight for positive, sustainable change.”

— The campaign would expand its volunteer program to promote get-out-the-vote efforts through churches, businesses and other organizations in the Black community.

— The campaign would launch digital advertising targeting Black voters statewide. No details were available on the program.

— Organizers said the campaign would work with churches, historical black colleges and universities, Greek letter organizations, alumni associations and other groups to coordinate messaging across the state.