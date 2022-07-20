John Snyder nears the $200K mark with $21K June haul

The $21,795 that state Rep. John Snyder hauled in during June landed the freshman lawmaker just a stone’s throw away from holding $200,000.

The Palm City Republican is facing a challenge from Democrat Raymond Denzel, but he’s miles ahead in the money race to represent renumbered House District 86.

Between his personal account and his political committee, John Snyder for Florida, Snyder holds a total of $182,258.

Denzel had his best month for this election cycle in June, but his campaign kitty needs to grow exponentially to match Snyder’s. His holdings are at $1,995.

The district that covers most of Martin County and a slice of north Palm Beach County leans heavily Republican, going for President Donald Trump by more than 20 percentage points in 2020, according to Matt Isbell of MCI Maps.

The biggest donation to Snyder’s campaign in June came from the Palm Beach County FirePac PC, in West Palm Beach, which sent a $5,000 check. The second-largest donation came from Swedish Match North America, a tobacco company based in Richmond, Virginia.

Other associations and committees that donated to Snyder’s re-election run the gamut in terms of sectors represented. Fireworks, waste management and construction all chipped in. Finance and insurance interests gave Snyder a $2,500 boost, and a number of checks from the construction industry added up to another $2,500.

Snyder received $1,000 from Valor PAC, a super PAC associated with U.S. Rep. Brian Mast.

Snyder’s biggest expense in June was $10,000 to Public Concepts in Jupiter for campaign consulting. Snyder also supported other committees and candidates. He sent $1,000 to Conservatives for Rural Florida and $2,500 to Conservatives for Principled Leadership, both based in Tallahassee.

Alexis Calatayud’s Miami Senate campaign received a $1,000 boost from his campaign, as did two School Board candidates, one in Martin County and another in Miami-Dade County.

Meanwhile, the Democrat Snyder will face, Denzel, picked up the most donations he has ever received in this campaign cycle, with $2,500 of the $3,560 he collected in June coming from various committees of the Martin County Democratic Club.

He also received $1,000 from the Green Florida PAC, based in Plantation.

Denzel’s spending in June amounted to just about $200, paying for a campaign meeting at Cracker Barrel, name tags and Dunkin Donuts orders.

The campaigns last week faced a July 8 deadline to report all financial activity through July 1.