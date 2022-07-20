Charlie Crist announces $9M in community project funding

Rep. Charlie Crist has announced $9 million in community project funding as part of the recently approved, six-bill appropriations minibus.

With passage of the $400 billion minibus, the House has completed work on six of the twelve annual appropriations bills.

“The People’s House has been working hard to pass a budget that will put money back into working families’ pockets, cut costs, invest in the American people, and protect our environment. We’re supporting our Veterans, investing in clean energy and public transport, restoring Florida’s Everglades, and more,” Crist said in a statement.

“These bills create a stronger, safer America. And I’m proud that my seat on the House Appropriations Committee gives me the opportunity to uplift Pinellas families and secure funding for our community’s biggest priorities — opportunity, safety, and affordability for all.”

Outside of the funding allocated in the legislation, it also increases access to secure banking for legal marijuana businesses and directs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide flexibility to Pinellas County in obtaining easements for beach nourishment.

As part of the Minibus, Crist was able to secure the following funding for Pinellas County:

— $2.5 million for Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) to purchase solar-powered, zero-emission bus and facility charging infrastructure for their fleet of all-electric buses.

— $1.5 million for the city of Gulfport to construct a new Multipurpose Senior Center to provide services to more than 90,000 seniors in the community.

— $901,000 for the city of St. Petersburg to renovate community centers in South St. Pete to better connect residents to cultural, economic and educational opportunities.

— $139,461 for Gulfcoast Legal Services, Inc. to provide legal aid to low-income households in Pinellas County who are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

— $3 million for Pinellas County’s Baypointe Regional Stormwater Treatment Facility to create a new a stormwater conservation area that will improve water quality, reduce flooding and provide recreational opportunities.

— $1.2 million for the city of Treasure Island to replace and elevate the city’s aging Master Pump Station to enhance wastewater resiliency and improve operations.

— $949,500 for the city of Clearwater to purchase and install solar panel systems on city owned facilities.

— $265,000 for the city of Largo to install a solar panel system on the roof of the Largo Public Library.

Crist was also able to secure statewide funding, including:

— $447 million for Everglades restoration.

— $7.1 billion (record funding) to reduce the backlog of maintenance projects at Veterans health facilities, such as Bay Pines.

— $30 million for an improved veteran suicide prevention case manager process.

— $10 million for veterans to access cancer clinical trials at National Cancer Institutes, like Moffitt Cancer Center.

— $71 million to combat citrus greening and protect the future of Florida’s citrus industry.

— $100 million for the Department of Energy to use the Defense Production Act to accelerate domestic manufacturing of clean energy technologies, including solar.