November 28, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

SunRunner buses arrive for 2022 BRT launch in St. Pete
Image via PSTA

Janelle Irwin TaylorNovember 28, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch to host “Community Conversations” in December ahead of inauguration

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Pinellas County to add two new early voting sites for 2022 General Election

St. Pete

Ken Welch invited to Harvard Kennedy School conference

SunRunner
The service is expected to launch next Summer.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has nine new buses ready to deploy when its new bus rapid transit route launches next summer, the agency announced Sunday.

The SunRunner buses are expected to hit the streets in 2022 along the currently under construction BRT route connecting downtown St. Petersburg to the Gulf beaches.

The nine new buses are 40-foot hybrid-electric manufactured by Gillig and feature artwork by Chad Mize as well as the iconic yellow “Mr. Sun” image on the outside of the light turquoise buses.

The route will run in a dedicated lane along First Avenues North and South with pickups running every 15 minutes at stops along the route during the day with 30 minute frequency in the evening. The buses also include on-board space for bicycles.

The route is meant to provide a quicker alternative between downtown and the beaches with fewer stops than the existing Central Ave. Beach Trolley.

Once launched, the SunRunner route will offer pre-pay bus service through smart phone or other device apps.

PSTA estimates the new route will raise property values in surrounding neighborhoods, free up parking spaces by reducing the number of cars on the road, improve safety with wider bike lanes and safer crosswalks, encourage community connectivity and showcase community character through public art at select transit stations.

The American Public Transportation Association estimates that for every $1 invested in public transportation, $4 is returned to the local economy.

Other pitched benefits include brining more foot traffic to local businesses, promoting tourism spending through access to attractions, increasing access to jobs and streamlining traffic movement for delivery drivers and local customers.

SunRunner Service will include stops at the main St. Pete Beach access on Gulf Blvd., the Tradewinds Resort, Boca Ciega Dr., Sun Island Dr., and Gulfport Blvd. Stops will also be available along First Avenues North and South at 66th St., 58th St., 49th St., 40th St., Grand Central Station near 31st St., 22nd St., 13th St. near Tropicana Field, 8th St. and 4th and 5th St. Other downtown stops include 3rd St. South and 6th Ave. S. near the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus.

The $44 million project includes $28.1 million in federal funding, with the rest split between the Florida Department of Transportation, PSTA and the city of St. Petersburg.

Construction on the project is ongoing, with lane modifications underway along First Avenues North and South.

Post Views: 173

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSome states dropping ‘dehumanizing’ terms for immigrants

nextAnnette Taddeo announces trio of endorsements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories