Gov. DeSantis makes 50 appointments to judicial nominating commissions

Gov. Ron DeSantis made 50 appointments to Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) boards late Wednesday, including two to the Florida Supreme Court JNC.

Fred Karlinsky, a powerful insurance lobbyist and a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, a major lobbying and law firm, was reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2026. Heather Stearns, president of Liberty Dental Plan of Florida, was also reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Karlinsky was first appointed to the Supreme Court JNC in 2014 by then-Gov. Rick Scott. In that time, he has been involved in the JNC’s selection process for six justices, as well as a slate of nominations presented to Gov. DeSantis last month that is awaiting his decision. Scott appointed Stearns to the JNC in 2018.

Justice Alan Lawson was selected by Scott in 2016, and when a series of retirements hit in 2019 as DeSantis took office, DeSantis made three appointments in the first two months of his term: Justices Barbara Lagoa, Robert Luck and Carlos Muñiz. Lagoa and Luck were later appointed to the federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, and DeSantis appointed Justices John Couriel and Jamie Grosshans as their replacements.

Lawson announced his retirement effective next month, and DeSantis has yet to name his replacement.

As Chair of the Supreme Court JNC, Karlinsky wrote the letter announcing their slate of nominees to DeSantis on June 13: Renatha Francis, Denise Harle, Robert Long, Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe, Meredith Sasso and Adam Tanenbaum.

DeSantis initially chose Francis for a previous Supreme Court pick in 2020, but she did not meet the requirement in state law that a justice be a member of the Florida Bar for at least 10 years. The Supreme Court struck down the appointment, leading to his pick of Justice Grosshans.

DeSantis has until Aug. 12 to make his latest Supreme Court pick.

Other notable appointments from DeSantis Wednesday include John Meagher, a managing partner at Shutts & Bowen, to the 3rd District Court of Appeal for a term ending July 1, 2026.

The Fourth District Court of Appeal also received three new appointees: Jason Hilborn, an associate with the Boise Schiller Flexner law firm; Gregor Schwinghammer Jr., a shareholder at Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart; and Casey Walker, a member of the Murphy & Walker firm. All of their terms end July 1, 2026.