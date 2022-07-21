Casey DeSantis hands $5K checks to five nonprofits as part of ‘Hope Florida’ initiative

As part of her Hope Florida initiative connecting nonprofit charities doing social work with public and private funding, First Lady Casey DeSantis handed out $5,000 each to five groups in Northwest Florida on Thursday.

The groups help those with autism and other special needs, shelter domestic violence victims, and feed and clothe low-income children and families in need.

“Hope Florida is helping struggling single moms, kids aging out of the foster care system, moms addicted to drugs, now the foster and adoptive care systems — and taking all the available resources within the community and working together to maximize opportunities for the individual while guiding people on a pathway to prosperity, economic self sufficiency, the American dream,” DeSantis said before handing out the checks in Freeport.

DeSantis noted part of her initiative is a portal, along with ‘care navigators’ within the Department of Children and Families, allowing single moms with a specific need — bunk beds and mattresses, in her example — to connect with local charities. The charities typically take over from there, she said.

“We find with the care portal that a lot of time these needs are really only inputted once, meaning you have a single mom who has needs after that you don’t see those coming back into the system again,” DeSantis said.

“Once the faith and community-based organizations within the community realize now that that single, struggling mom is there they don’t forget what they saw. They wrap her under their arms and they take her on that pathway and so you know what? Government can exit stage left and it’s up to the good people on the ground to be able to make things happen.”

DeSantis said 50,000 people have been served through her initiative.

One of the groups receiving a check was Westonwood Ranch, a nonprofit offering services to children and young adults with developmental or other disabilities, including equine therapy and job training.

“We are building relationships with these kids … we’re teaching them valuable job related skills,” said Lindy Wood, CEO of Westonwood Ranch. “We want our children to be able to contribute in a productive way in society.”