Gov. DeSantis appoints Mike Greenwell to vacancy on Lee County Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed former Boston Red Sox player Mike Greenwell to the Lee County Commission.

“I was truly honored today to receive the call of a lifetime, and am humbled to tell you that I have been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the Lee County Commission, District 5,” Greenwell said.

“The Governor entrusting me to serve Lee County is a deep honor, and I am proud to stand with him in keeping our community free and putting our citizens first. Now, I am ready to get to work for you to lower taxes, reduce government regulations on job creators, improve our roads to reduce traffic, and protect our water quality.”

Greenwell fills the vacancy left by the June death of longtime Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann. Greenwell holds the most notoriety as a left fielder for the Red Sox; the team holds its spring training each year in Fort Myers.

More recently, the Alva businessman has owned and operated 31 Produce and Cracker Shack Café. He also founded Gator Mike’s, a Cape Coral amusement park that for years was called Mike Greenwell’s Family Fun Park. He is also the treasurer for Big Name Builders and vice president of the North Olga Community Board

That has provided him some name recognition in the short campaign underway now to fill the remaining two years of Mann’s term. Greenwell is one of three Republicans running, and faces former Lee County Commissioner John Albion and conservation activist Joseph Gambino in the Republican Primary. The Primary will be held Aug. 23. The winner faces Democrat Matt Wood and a write-in candidate in November.

“I love my hometown, and will do everything in my power to see it succeed,” Greenwell said. “Receiving the Governor’s appointment only drives me more to keep the seat so I can continue to work to make Lee County a better place for generations to come.”