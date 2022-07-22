Florida Bar dismisses complaint against Spencer Roach

A Florida Bar complaint brought against state Rep. Spencer Roach has been tossed.

The Bar determined a complaint filed against the lawmaker over a political endorsement warrants no further attention.

“After a thorough investigation and review of all materials presented by both parties, the grievance committee found no probable cause for further disciplinary proceedings in this matter,” reads a letter from Bar counsel Jennifer Robyn Dillon.

The complaint came from former Lee County Republican State Committeeman Chris Crowley, who said a radio endorsement recorded by Roach maligned him when he was running for re-election to his party position.

“L. Spencer Roach falsely stated that I pled guilty to ‘multiple felonies’ and engaged in ‘criminal activity’ and ‘funding my 2018 (campaign) with illegal gambling proceeds,’” Crowley wrote in his complaint.

That referenced issues that occurred when Crowley ran in 2018 against Amira Fox for State Attorney. The gambling referenced a raffle.

Roach had recorded a robocall for the Just The Facts PAC. The lawmaker supported Matt Caldwell, a former state Representative now serving as Lee County Property Appraiser, for the position of GOP committeeman. Caldwell ultimately defeated Crowley.

Roach characterized the complaint as “frivolous” and an attempt to “drag my name through the mud.”

While an opinion was reached in May, Roach said he just learned this week the matter was closed.

The North Fort Myers Republican was recently re-elected without opposition to a third term in the House.

It’s one of several recent episodes where a local political argument made its way into official channels with political figures seeking discipline on opponents. Bar complaints were brought against Crowley after the 2018 campaign as well, but he remains a member in good standing.

Roach also called law enforcements over social media posts by activist Randy Scott, who later challenged Roach for his seat in the House in 2020. Crowley was notably Scott’s attorney.

And more recently, critics of Jonathan Martin, Chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee and likely the area’s next state Senator, filed a criminal complaint over a dispute at a party meeting. The allegation of battery is being reviewed by a State Attorney in a neighboring district.