Al Lawson to headline Democratic Club of North Florida Breakfast

North Florida is a contested battleground, and U.S. Rep. Al Lawson is in town to rally the troops and eat some pancakes.

The Democrat from Tallahassee will be the headlining personality at Saturday morning’s Democratic Club of North Florida’s “Flip Florida Blue” Breakfast. The annual summer breakfast and rally will convene at 9 a.m. at Bradley’s Pond out past Centerville.

The Democratic Club of North Florida hopes to inspire constituents with “fervor to get out the vote” and educate voters on the issues of the day. The Midterms will take place Nov. 8.

With new district lines in North Florida drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lawson faces his first serious race since being elected to Congress. Lawson has been drawn into Florida’s 2nd Congressional District, the same district as Panama City Republican Rep. Neal Dunn. And Lawson faces an uphill battle, as the seat favors Republicans.

Lawson isn’t the only Tallahassee Democrat with a serious re-election contest. State Sen. Loranne Ausley, who is also attending, holds a seat that favors Democrats. However, Republicans have drafted former professional and Florida State football player Corey Simon to block and tackle in Senate District 3 and at least force Democrats to spend resources to retain that seat.

State Rep. Allison Tant will also be present but faces no challengers. Her opponent, Republican Ashley Guy, withdrew from the race because she didn’t meet the requirement that candidates must have been registered with their party for at least a year to run under that party.

Candidates from up and down the ballot will be at the breakfast as well. Candidates for offices ranging from City Commission to Commissioner of Agriculture are expected to be there. Unlike Lawson, Ausley and Tant, those candidates will be on the ballot for the Primary, which takes place Aug. 23.

Tickets are $20, and people are asked to bring their own chairs or picnic blanket.

The event is subject to rain because it is outside. However, as of Friday evening, the weather forecast for Monday morning is clear.