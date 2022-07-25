Debuting today: The Summer 2022 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine

Less me. More winning.

I’m never sure what I am going to write about the latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine until the very last minute. I need to see the whole book — we call the magazine a book — before I arrive at a theme for this column.

Flipping through this edition’s pages, the theme is obvious: There’s less me. And the stories? They’re all about how to win campaigns. The concepts are intertwined.

There’s less me because, at the time of publication, I weigh ninety pounds less than I did at the start of the year.

A lot of people ask how I’ve accomplished this and my response is straightforward: one day at a time.

Each day, I radically changed my diet (bye, bye carbs) and exercised — a lot. There are a lot of other actions I took, like relying on an Apple Watch, using spices instead of sauces — but this magazine ain’t Men’s Health, so I’ll spare you the details of my regimen.

That said, the arc of my journey to better health feels like it travels at about the same pace as a winning political campaign. Challenging, if not discouraging at first. Then day-to-day victories that keep you in the fight. Some days are one step forward, two steps back. Other days you feel like you hit a wall.

But, then, all at once, your body or your campaign gets into the groove. And all of the hard work you’ve been doing for months begins to pay off. In fact, the momentum of it all can even begin to carry you!

So this edition of INFLUENCE, which straddles the always interesting period of the end of the Legislative Session and the beginning of the campaign season, is about some of the folks in the Process, like Rep. Fentrice Driskell or master field coordinator Kevin Sweeny, who know that success does not happen overnight.

Success comes little-by-little, step-by-step, and then all at once.

One day at a time. That’s how you lose ninety pounds. That’s how you win campaigns.

