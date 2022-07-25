July 25, 2022
Mike Waltz warns of ‘fiddle fart’ U.S. Ukraine policy
Michael Waltz wants the Ukraine war won.

A.G. Gancarski

waltz
'The problem is this administration is going to let this settle into a stalemate.'

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz returned from a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy with some “key takeaways” about what he said are the shortcomings of U.S. policy in that sphere of conflict.

“Instead of going for the kill, instead of going for the win right now and helping the Ukrainians when they’re at their weakest, we’re going to fiddle fart around and just provide just enough rather than help them with what they need,” Waltz said.

Waltz described Zelenskyy as “frustrated” with the “piecemeal” approach of this administration in comments made at the America First Policy Institute meeting in Washington.

“The Europeans have promised a lot and are not doing very much. Especially the Germans, who are already backsliding on what they promised Ukraine. And the fear is once we get to this winter they will backslide further, because obviously it will get cold and they’re more dependent on Russian oil and gas.”

“Here’s my worry: I’ve been fully supportive of fighting for freedom and Ukrainians fighting for freedom. Zelenskyy has stepped up,” Waltz said.

But “this administration is helping him play for a tie,” Waltz added. “Right now they’re helping him lose slowly.”

Waltz, a Deltona Republican in his second term in Congress, joined several members of the House Armed Services Committee Saturday to meet with President Zelenskyy and Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.

Waltz met the Ukrainian leaders along with Armed Services Committee chair Adam Smith and U.S. Reps. Elissa SlotkinMikie Sherrill and Mike Quigley.

“The problem is this administration is going to let this settle into a stalemate, and we’re going to head into winter. Putin will be able to rest, refit, and you know what? All he’s going to do is hit the pause button and be right back at it,” Waltz added. “Let’s win this damned war.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Elliott Offen

    July 25, 2022 at 5:24 pm

    Meanwhile what is left of the Tea Party clowns here in Florida are calling the Ukrainians Nazis. Now full blown opposed to democracy because they don’t want a United States…the Tea Party must be annihilated. They are like dogs who have caught Trump rabies…must be put down.

    Reply

