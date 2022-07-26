July 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Veterans initiative will fight to elect Laurel Lee in CD 15
Laurel Lee.

Jacob OglesJuly 26, 20225min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 7.26.22: Shifty — terrorism — disasters — decade — money flow

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Carlos Giménez dominates CD 28 fundraising field with $217K raised in Q2

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Anika Omphroy fined $2K for ‘reckless’ 2020 campaign reporting issues

laurel lee copy
Her father, Frank Moore, a retired Air Force general, will lead the effort.

A group of veterans will go to battle for Republican congressional candidate Laurel Lee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. Retired Air Force Gen. Frank Moore, Lee’s father, will lead the charge.

“If anyone knows Laurel’s heart and dedication to her country, I do,” said Moore, head of Veterans for Laurel. “She’s a born leader, who is fully prepared to represent the people in District 15 and to serve us well in Congress. I know she’ll fight to make sure the voices of our service members and veterans are heard and heeded.”

Moore retired as a two-star general in the U.S. Air Force. He and the Lee campaign worked over two weeks to enlist more than 50 veterans to the cause.

“I am incredibly honored to have all these veterans lend their names in support of my campaign and candidacy for Congressional District 15,” Lee said.

“Being part of a military family, I know the importance of supporting our veterans and those who are currently serving. I appreciate the sacrifices they, and their families, have had to make, and that is why I am proud to have these veterans standing with me as I campaign to represent the people of CD 15.”

The group could be an important contingent in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary for the open seat.  The open CD 15 covers portions of east Hillsborough, west Polk and south Pasco counties, and has a proximity to MacDill Air Force Base. That makes the region one many retire to.

Notably, much of the newly drawn district covers an area now represented by Air Force veteran Scott Franklin; thanks to congressional redistricting Franklin is seeking re-election in Florida’s 18th Congressional District, which covers west Polk and areas further south.

The concentration of veterans in the region is also reflected in the congressional field. Lee is one of five Republicans running. Besides Lee, a former judge and Florida Secretary of State, there are two elected officials, state Sen. Kelli Stargel and state Rep. Jackie Toledo. But the remaining two candidates are veterans running on their military credentials, retired Navy Capt. Kevin “Mac” McGovern and former Naval aviator Demetries Grimes.

Previously, Green Beret Jay Collins filed to run in the district but ran instead for a Tampa Bay Senate seat. He has since endorsed Lee.

Veteran voices now say they also trust in Lee.

“It is a privilege to be helping Laurel in her campaign for Congressional District 15, and I cannot think of a better way to help than by rallying the support of these respected veterans behind her,” said former Hillsborough County Judge Gregory Holder, a retired colonel.

“I have been a longtime supporter of our veterans, and I saw the same commitment in Laurel when we served together as judges in Hillsborough County. I am proud to support her in this way.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNassau eyes 3% millage reduction, 11% more revenue as county grows

nextAnika Omphroy fined $2K for 'reckless' 2020 campaign reporting issues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories