July 26, 2022
Personnel note: Anna DeCerchio named DEP Chief of Staff

Renzo Downey

Anna DeCerchio ART
The DeSantis administration has a pair of staff changes.

Anna DeCerchio, Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been named Chief of Staff to Shawn Hamilton, Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection.

DeCerchio has worked in the Governor’s Office since he took office in January 2019 and previously worked for now-Speaker-designate Paul Renner’s campaign and legislative offices.

“Anna has been integral to implementing Governor DeSantis’ agenda since day one of the administration. She is one of the administration’s top experts on environmental policy and we are excited she will continue to drive our agenda going forward as the Chief of Staff at the Department of Environmental Protection,” DeSantis’ communications director, Taryn Fenske, said in a statement to Florida Politics.

“Over the last three years, first as Deputy Policy Director, then as Deputy Chief of Staff, Anna developed a passion and expertise in environmental policy that helped the Governor secure major wins in the areas of water quality, Everglades restoration and conservation. While in the Governor’s Office, she has also overseen and implemented solutions to bolster Florida’s cybersecurity efforts, and enhance Florida’s world-class transportation infrastructure,” Fenske continued. “We are fortunate to have her continue to spearhead the Governor’s bold environmental agenda at DEP.

Slotting into DeCerchio’s old position is Melissa Smith. Smith has served in state government for more than 15 years, including at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Florida House of Representatives and most recently in the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget.

“Melissa has led the Public Safety Unit in the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget for the past year, where she helped secure $1,000 bonuses for first responders for the second year in a row, and helped create nation-leading recruitment and retention programs for Florida law enforcement,” Fenske said.

As Deputy Chief of Staff overseeing DeSantis’ public safety, transportation and environmental agenda, Smith will report to Chief of Staff James Uthmeier.

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

