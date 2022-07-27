July 27, 2022
Personnel note: Carolyn Johnson promoted to VP at Florida Chamber
Carolyn Johnson. Image via Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Johnson_Carolyn_1696_1459-768x661
Johnson will manage the development and implementation of the Chamber’s annual legislative agenda.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has promoted Carolyn Johnson to Vice President of Government Affairs.

In her new role, Johnson will manage the development and strategic implementation of the Florida Chamber’s annual legislative agenda, the Florida Business Agenda, and lead the Florida Chamber’s team of lobbyists.

She will also oversee the continued growth of many strategic initiatives led by the Florida Chamber’s Government Affairs department, including Autonomous Florida, the Consumer Protection Coalition, the Florida Chamber Litigation & Regulatory Reform Center, Florida Wins, the Florida Chamber Healthcare Partnership, the Florida Chamber Infrastructure Coalition and the Florida Chamber Small Business Council.

“Carolyn is known by policymakers and business leaders for her deep policy expertise, tenacity on behalf of our members and unwavering commitment to free enterprise. I am certain in her new role she will continue to be a strong advocate for Florida’s business community in the Capitol and around the state as we seek to grow and diversify our economy,” said Florida Chamber Executive Vice President of Government and Political Relations Frank Walker. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside her to advocate for Florida’s job creators and the policies that will secure Florida’s future.”

Johnson has been a part of the Florida Chamber team for the past nine Legislative Sessions. Before joining the Florida Chamber, she spent half a dozen years working as legislative staff and on statewide political campaigns.

“It’s been an honor to work with the Florida Chamber these past nine years and I am thrilled to continue my service representing Florida’s business community in this new capacity,” Johnson said. “I look forward to working with the Florida Chamber Board of Directors, members, the Chamber team and lawmakers as we advocate for the right policies to grow Florida into the 10th largest economy in the world.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories