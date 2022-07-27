Personnel note: AFP-FL promotes Chris Stranburg, Danny Martinez

Americans for Prosperity-Florida announced this week that it’s promoting Chris Stranburg and Danny Martinez.

Stranburg will become Legislative Affairs Director and serve as AFP-FL’s primary contact for lawmakers, state legislative staff, state agency communications, and local policy issues.

Martinez has been bumped up to Director of External Affairs. In the new role he will be the top contact for the organization’s political intel and strategy and help maintain relationships with coalition partners.

“Chris and Danny have played an integral part of AFP-FL policy team for many years,” said state director Skylar Zander. “Their new roles will help ensure that our organization can continue to push for state policies that will help Floridians flourish and prosper. We are excited for their advancement and continued contributions toward success.”

Americans for Prosperity, founded in 2004, has chapters in 30 states and works to build grassroots support for conservative policies and causes.

The group often pushes back against legislation it views as “corporate welfare,” including tourism marketing and most forms of economic incentives, such as film production and professional sports stadium funding.

AFP-FL flexes its muscle during campaign season, too. It recently released its annual Legislative Scorecard, where 31 lawmakers received an A+. Top scoring lawmakers often receive campaign support from the organization, which boasts many grassroots volunteers and regularly pays for direct-mail ads touting elected leaders who support their priorities.