Ron DeSantis’s political committee makes $50K contribution to HD 16 candidate Kiyan Michael

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week endorsed political newcomer Kiyan Michael in the House District 16 race. Now his political committee is backing the endorsement with a big check.

On July 26, the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee contributed $50,000 to the Friends of Kiyan Michael political committee. That contribution is by far the biggest donation Michael has gotten in this campaign and goes a long way toward closing the cash gap between her and opponents Lake Ray and Chet Stokes.

Stokes has been the cash leader throughout this race, and he is well-positioned for the stretch. He had nearly $260,000 on hand through July 22 between his campaign account and his political committee, Strengthening Florida’s Future. He loaned his campaign $50,000 in the week before July 22, and has put in $200,000 of his own money so far.

Ray represented HD 12 from 2008 to 2016, and drew endorsements from Associated Industries of Florida and the Fraternal Order of Police this week. He had roughly $185,000 on hand as of the most recent numbers reflecting pre-July 22 activity between his campaign account and the A Stronger Florida for Us political committee.

Though Michael is still in third place in fundraising, the DeSantis endorsement will be massive given how the Primary shook out in the eastern Duval County district. The vote was closed to non-Republicans by two write-in candidates presenting themselves before qualifying.

Democrats did not file in this district, which is drawn to perform Republican in a General Election. The district extends from the Beaches to the Regency Square area on Jacksonville’s Southside.