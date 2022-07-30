July 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Direct mail round-up: Group slams ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman for liberal spending habits and positions
A Make America Florida mailer calls Jake Hoffman a liberal 'fake.'

Jacob OglesJuly 30, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Jerry Torres appeals ruling booting him from race for Florida’s 14th Congressional District

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida Supreme Court disbars attorney for looting mother’s estate

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Lindsay Cross: A passion for clean water grew into a quest to reach voters

Jake Hoffman
Make America Florida PAC peers into the state House candidate's history.

A new mailer is encouraging voters in state House District 65 to confront Republican Jake Hoffman about past political positions.

“If liberal ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman knocks on your door,” the mailer suggests, “ask him these 4 questions.”

A black-and-white photo of Hoffman superimposed over images of Democratic President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tops a series of criticisms leveled at Hoffman through the campaign. The mailer was made by the Make America Florida PAC.

The first question goes after Hoffman’s heavy spending after receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

“Did you really use $450,000 in taxpayer funded, forgivable loans to but a new $150,000 luxury car and brag about it on Facebook?”

In his defense, Hoffman has said the Aston Martin V8 Vantage he boasted about buying in 2020 is an older model and cost only $29,000.

The mailer also savages political positions Hoffman took in recent years, including those taken while he led the Tampa Bay Young Republicans.

For example, the organization in 2018 supported restoring voting rights for felons once they have completed their sentences. Hoffman also vocally supported the amendment on social media.

“When Republicans are looking to secure elections, why do you want convicted violent criminals voting?” the mailer asks.

The mailer also said voters should ask Hoffman about support for a tax on property owners that would raise $645 million.

The mailer closes by questioning Hoffman on why he opposes “giving the families of slain cops and soldiers permanent death benefits.”

“After you ask ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman, ask yourself: Do we really want a self described Liberal Republican as our next Representative?” the mailer closes.

The political piece challenged Hoffman on his conservative bona fides as he faces Karen Gonzalez Pittman and Michael Minardi in a Republican Primary. The nomination will be decided on Aug. 23. The winner will face Democrat Jen McDonald in November in a swing district where Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won support in the 2020 election from 51% of voters and Republican Donald Trump took 47% of the vote.

Make America Florida mailer
Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Supreme Court disbars attorney for looting mother's estate

nextTicket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories