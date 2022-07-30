July 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Supreme Court disbars attorney for looting mother’s estate
Help wanted. Apply within.

Kelly HayesJuly 30, 20224min0

Related Articles

APolitical

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Direct mail round-up: Group slams ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman for liberal spending habits and positions

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Jerry Torres appeals ruling booting him from race for Florida’s 14th Congressional District

Beautiful photo Supreme Court of Florida USA shot at twilight
His actions resulted in his disbarring, becoming one of three recently disbarred Florida attorneys the state Bar announced this week.

The Florida Supreme Court has disbarred a Redington Shores lawyer after discovering he had improperly transferred assets from his mother’s estate for personal use.

In a complaint filed last October, the Florida Bar accused John Hadsall, who started practicing law in 1980, of misappropriating funds from his mother’s estate. According to the complaint, Hadsall, who held the power of attorney for his mother, drafted amendments to his mother’s life estate plan and subsequently took funds.

The court ordered Hadsall to return $383,595 to his mother’s estate, to be paid back in November 2017, but Hadsall failed to do so. He also failed to show that he acted in good faith throughout the transactions, and that his mother acted freely, intelligently and voluntarily in gifting him funds from her accounts.

His actions resulted in his disbarring, becoming one of three recently disbarred Florida attorneys the state Bar announced this week.

Melanie Johnson, of Titusville, was disbarred following a July 14 court order. The Bar filed a complaint against Johnson, who has practiced law since 2004, for misappropriated client funds. In response to the Bar’s request for records needed to perform a compliance audit of her law office trust account, Johnson reconstructed her records and submitted records to the Bar that contained false and misleading information.

The Florida Supreme Court also disbarred James Feuerstein, of Sorrento, who started practicing law in 1987. Feuerstein failed to respond to official Bar inquiries in three separate matters. He also failed to file a response to the Court’s Order to show cause.

The Florida Bar also announced three attorneys will be facing disciplinary action, including Plantation attorney Timmy Cox, who the bar suspended after failing to respond to official Bar inquiries.

Bradley Nephase Laurent, of Orlando, faces an emergency suspension after allegedly misappropriated client funds from his law office trust account, some of which he repaid from the proceeds of a Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan he obtained on behalf of his law firm for COVID-19 relief.

Pompano Beach attorney James Santos Wilkie also faces an emergency suspension for misappropriated client settlement funds and making misrepresentations to the Bar during their investigation.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden no longer shy in singling out Donald Trump, the ‘former guy’

nextDirect mail round-up: Group slams 'Fake' Jake Hoffman for liberal spending habits and positions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories