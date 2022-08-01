Griff Griffitts’ campaign internal poll shows big lead over Brian Clowdus in HD 6 GOP Primary

Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts has a large lead over Brian Clowdus in the House District 6 Republican Primary, according to an internal poll his campaign conducted last week. Griffitts leads 52% to 11% over Clowdus, with 30% unsure.
The election is an open Primary because there are only two candidates in the race, allowing Democrats — and third-party and no party affiliation voters — to participate. But although Clowdus, who moved to Bay County in 2020, is running as an outsider and self-described “MAGA Republican,” Griffitts does better with Republican voters than non-GOP voters.
Among Republican voters, Griffitts holds a 65%-10% lead over Clowdus, with 23% unsure. Among non-Republicans, his lead is slimmer, 28%-12%, with 43% unsure.
Poll respondents named fighting illegal immigration as their most important issue the Legislature needs to address (21.5%), followed by lowering costs of living (16%), defending personal freedom and liberty (14.6%), creating jobs and growing the economy (14.2%), protecting a woman’s right to choose (14.2%), improving public schools (7.3%) and reducing gun violence (7.3%).
After spending less than $200 in June, Clowdus has ramped up his spending, using nearly $25,000 from July 2-22 to pay for direct mail pieces and ads. He has about $10,000 left in his campaign as of July 22, according to state campaign finance records.
Griffitts has spent more than five times that amount through July 22, more than $130,000, mostly on campaign ads. He has about $120,000 cash on hand as of July 22.
The Primary is Aug. 23, but mail ballots were sent to voters starting two weeks ago. According to the poll, 49% of voters plan to vote in person on election day, 22% plan to vote by mail and 26% plan to vote early in a precinct.
The poll of 274 people was conducted last week, with 69% of respondents answering via a cell phone and 31% of respondents answering via a landline phone.
Joe Corsin
August 1, 2022 at 11:26 am
