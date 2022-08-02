Converge Public Strategies expands to Illinois, Missouri

Miami-based public affairs firm Converge Public Strategies is expanding its government relations practice to Illinois and Missouri.

Converge’s Illinois practice will be based in Chicago and the state capital of Springfield, and will be led by government relations professional John Daley, who will serve as managing partner.

Daley has built a dynamic government relations practice in recent years, marked most recently by his leadership over the successful effort to legalize sports betting in Chicago’s sports venues. He is joined by his brother and colleague Michael Daley, who will also be a partner in the practice.

Michael Daley previously led Government and University Affairs for Innova EV, and served as Director of Governmental Affairs for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Both Daleys have deep roots in Chicago and, in addition to state and local efforts in Illinois, will work with Converge clients throughout the Midwest and on multistate and federal government relations matters.

“We are proud to join Converge in their work to bring strategic insight and guidance to clients in service of communities here in the Midwest,” said John Daley. “We bring years of experience forging smart, forward-thinking public policy at the municipal, state and federal levels, and we look forward to fusing our work with Converge’s talent and innovative approach across the country.”

In Missouri, Converge has named leading Missouri political consultant and lobbyist Scott Dieckhaus as managing partner.

A former two-term member of the Missouri House of Representatives, Dieckhaus chose to forego re-election to lead House campaigns for the Republican Party of Missouri. In that role, Dieckhaus took Republicans to their zenith in the Missouri House majority. Dieckhaus then left his role at the Party to launch a political consulting firm, through which he has served as one of the two lead consultants for both the House and Senate majorities in Missouri and continues to advise members of legislative leadership in both chambers.

He also served as the lead operations consultant for the political action committee of current Missouri Gov.Mike Parson. Dieckhaus will focus on a diverse range of communications and government relations matters for Converge clients.

“Our goal is to enter markets when we can attract top-tier professionals who are as excited about our innovation-focused client base as we are,” said Converge Public Strategies Chairman Jonathan Kilman. “In each of the Illinois and Missouri expansions, we found experienced strategists who will provide tremendous value to our clients.”

Converge’s Midwest expansion comes on the heels of its success in growing a practice in New York City. The firm’s NYC branch was recognized by the publication CIty & State as one of the highest-grossing lobbying practices in the city after tapping Bruce Rudolph and Elnatan Rudolph to lead the office. The duo has built the firm’s reputation for supporting numerous nonprofit clients in securing city funding, and the office has recently expanded its scope on behalf of technology and transportation clients.