Last Call for 8.1.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be in Coconut Creek tomorrow to speak at the Wynmoor Democratic Club’s monthly meeting.

According to a campaign news release, the Democratic Congressman will speak at 2 p.m. and will focus on his plan to create a “Florida for All,” which has been the theme of his campaign since he entered the race last year.

The speaking engagement comes as the Democratic Primary for Governor enters the final stretch.

Crist is facing Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the contest and is leading in the money race and in most polls. Crist’s campaign recently highlighted polling showing that he has 55% support among Democratic Primary voters, including leads among women and Black voters.

AARP Florida and Spectrum Bay News 9 will host a “Community Conversation with Congressional Candidates from District 13” tomorrow evening.

The forum will be held in the Digitorium at the Seminole Campus of St. Petersburg College from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will also air on Bay News 9. It is free to attend, but registration is required.

AARP and Spectrum said the event “is intended to give voters an opportunity to get to know where the candidates stand on key issues impacting older Americans.”

The event notice does not list which candidates will show up for the event, but the Republican Primary for CD 13 is expected to be competitive.

The current leading candidate is Anna Paulina Luna, who was the Republican nominee in the 2020 cycle. However, former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett has been closing the gap in recent weeks, with a recent poll showing him just a couple of points behind Luna.

The winner of the Republican Primary will face Democratic nominee Eric Lynn in November. Though CD 13 — currently held by Crist — is expected to perform Republican in the General Election, a recent internal poll from Lynn’s campaign showed him with a 2-point edge if Luna is the nominee.

Cuban American Democrats will bring a dozen South Florida Democratic candidates together later this week to hear about the concerns and top issues for Cuban American voters.

The event will be held Friday at Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 Northwest 11th St., beginning at 6:30 p.m. Candidates set to attend are running for offices at the local, state and federal levels.

The list: CD 27 candidate Annette Taddeo, CD 28 candidate Robert Asencio, CD 26 candidate Christine Olivo, SD 36 candidate Raquel Pacheco, SD 38 candidate Janelle Perez, Agriculture Commissioner candidate Ryan Morales, HD 109 candidate Ashley Gantt, HD 114 candidate Adam Benna, HD 119 candidates Gabriel Gonzalez and James Cueva, Miami-Dade County Commission District 6 candidate Victor Vazquez, and Miami-Dade School Board District 4 candidate Maribel Balbin.

Cuban American Democrats said the event was especially important given the tight margins in recent South Florida elections, such as Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia’s razor-thin win last cycle.

“In an atmosphere where Republicans are arming their campaigns with misleading information, it becomes even more important for voters to have the opportunity to meet our Democratic candidates directly,” said Horacio Sierra, the President of Cuban American Democrats.

“The best way to combat the lies being spread on social media is with one-on-one interaction with the candidates, and with other Democratic Party members. Fostering deeper ties between Cuban Americans is at the heart of our club, and our positions generally reflect that of the majority of voters.”

More details on the event and registration information are available online.

Quote of the Day

“(It’s) like performing Stage 1 treatment on a Stage 4 cancer patient.”

— Sen. Jeff Brandes, on the $2 billion Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders fund.

Bill Day’s Latest

