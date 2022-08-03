Send in the Marines: Ron DeSantis defends ex-military teachers over education majors

Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to “keep plowing forward” with plans to allow military veterans to teach in Florida classrooms, suggesting Wednesday that vets may be better suited to teaching than an education major.
“You give me somebody who has four years of experience as a Devil Dog over somebody who has four years of experience at Shoehorn U and I will take the Marine every day of the week and twice on Sunday,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Brevard County.
DeSantis made the comments defending a Senate bill last year that allowed for an alternative pathway to teaching certification for military veterans, a measure that cleared the House and Senate unanimously.
The bill allows for a five-year waiver from traditional certification requirements for teachers with military experience.
Part of the need for such a bill, the Governor said, was a demand for more “talent” in schools.
“Another thing we did is we said, ‘OK, how can we get more talent into our school system?’ So we did a bill this past year that said if you have completed four years of active duty military and you have, I think, 60 hours of college coursework, you’re eligible. If you had a 2.5 GPA and passed whatever the tests are to pass, you get temporary certification.”
“You can work toward your degree,” DeSantis added. “But you can go in and contribute.”
The Governor then turned his fire on critics of the new law.
“You’ve got some people in the media or whatever who are criticizing this. You had the head of the teachers’ union in Sarasota criticize it, saying, ‘You can’t just throw any warm body into the classroom,” DeSantis said.
“Well, I’ll tell you something: people who have served our country are not just some ‘warm body.’ They have a lot to offer our communities.”
The bill analysis suggested the pathway to certification could fill the persistent need for more teachers in Florida classrooms.
“The potential availability of additional educators, especially as Florida faces a teacher shortage in certain regions and in specific instructional subject matters could provide district school board(s) with enhanced options and expanded personnel choices.”
“Experienced military leaders who have mentored and educated military service members for years may have skills and experiences that can translate easily to the classroom and would be a ready-made workforce for Florida’s public and charter schools and could address short and long-term workforce needs,” asserted the post-meeting analysis from the final Senate committee of reference for the bill.
8 comments
Well then
August 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm
What are they going to teach? How to spend multiple tours in a country your eventually going to leave like you did? Lol
Dan
August 3, 2022 at 1:05 pm
Almost 10,000 unfilled positions in our schools because of this man’s terrible education policies and constant baseless attacks on teachers. Florida used to have a public education system to rival the nation, now it sits almost dead last after 20 years of Republican Rule decimating our education system and culminating in this absolutely incompetent irresponsible governor. Now its so bad he has to beg completely unqualified people to become teachers just to fill in the gaping holes he’s caused. This man is a disaster along with the useless GOP legislature that is pointless, its just an arm of his office. And passing bills forcing teachers to erase black and gag kids from the schools? Forcing teachers to reveal their political beliefs? All he wants is our schools set up like indoctrination camps to churn out future white supremacists.
Pat Pickren
August 3, 2022 at 1:39 pm
Right you are, Dan. What Republicans are trying to do is set up for-profit charter schools that suck up tax money from public schools so that eventually only the elite will be able to get an education and the Christian religion can be taught in schools by force, imo. Any veteran should run away as fast as they can when any Republican says they have a great deal for them. Republicans all voted against the burn pit benefits for vets until they were shamed into changing their votes by Jon Stewart and the public media. Wish Florida voters would wake the hell up.
John Doe
August 3, 2022 at 2:16 pm
Yer a shill for the Pubelick Edgumakation crowd. Leftists have ruined education, period, in this country. You can’t discipline the children. ESPECIALLY you can’t discipline the black and brown children, you raaaaacist! Teaching real English is out, das raaaaacist too! Logic, science and math? Forgetaboutit! But we do teach the kids to make up their pronouns and that being a sexual pervert is cool, and killing babies is their right. Thanks to people like Dan.
Forest Gump, teacher
August 3, 2022 at 2:56 pm
For many years there has been a policy of preferential hiring of QUALIFIED and/or CERTIFIED veterans, all having a four year degree.
This is affirmative action on steroids!!! If our state was low in performance before, how will these untrained “teachers” improve the system? Is a warm, uniformed body the answer or is this jus an unconscionable act by someone planning to run for a higher office and win the votes at any cost?
Just a comment
August 3, 2022 at 1:06 pm
Devil dog’s I guess they will teach physics
Don’t Look Up 🤡🚌
August 3, 2022 at 1:54 pm
Most Marines do not have college degrees. DeSantis understands why we’ll over 9000 Florida educators have left the profession.
We can assume that when Florida voters throw DeSantis under the Republican Clown Bus in November…… like every prior Republican…. he’ll leave this hiring disaster up to the next Democrat.
Democrats have been tasked with cleaning up incompetent big mouth Republican messes for decades. Typically Republicans sit on the sidelines complaining that Democrats can’t clean up the mess created by Republicans fast enough.
Lynda
August 3, 2022 at 2:50 pm
Well, I guess deSantis just answered the question whether or not FL classroom teachers should be armed in case a mass shooter pops up at a school. AR-15’s could now be issued to teachers instead of small handguns so no need to ban assault weapons; teachers would have equal firepower to mass shooters.
The long guns would be hard to hide in a desk. Instead each classroom would have a glass front cabinet holding an AR-15 hanging in every classroom. Like a fire alarm the cabinet could be labeled “Break glass for gun.”
So much money to be made from “no-bid” contracts to supply loaded guns, cabinets and tools to break glass to grab AR-15’s. I am certain deSantis wants to pass this solution for “safer” schools to his buddy Abbott in TX.
Just don’t provide these “made for mass murders and military actions only” weapons to your private Election army, Governor.